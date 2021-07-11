A break in the rain Monday night and Tuesday before a new system arrives bringing more rain

Quad-City residents should keep their umbrellas handy.

After several days of rain, there will be a little break in the action Monday night and Tuesday before a new system works its way over the Quad-Cities Wednesday, meteorologist John Haase of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

“We have a front coming down this way toward the middle of the week and then it stalls,” Haase said. “This could be a heavy rain situation, but it’s too early to give exact amounts.

“This system is coming out of the northern Rockies,” he said. “That will send the front down and then it will get hung up across our area and stick around for a few days. The computer models are suggesting heavy rainfall but it just depends on where that system sets up over the area.”

For Monday the forecast is calling for a 40% to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The storms are expected to be scattered with new rainfall amounts of at most one-tenth of an inch are expected except in areas where there are thunderstorms which could bring much higher amounts. The high is expected to be in the middle 60s.

Monday night into Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy.