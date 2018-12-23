Bill Fennelly was a visible small businessman running his downtown Davenport service station when he was encouraged in the 1960s to run for city council.
That nudge led Fennelly to a career in local government that spanned more than half a century. After 14 years on the Davenport City Council, he served 14 years on the Scott County Board of Supervisors and then his longest tenure — 24 years as Scott County treasurer.
That career comes to an close with his retirement Monday, Dec. 31. Fennelly, who opted not to seek re-election, will be replaced by his son Mike Fennelly, who was elected in November.
Some of the exact dates are foggy for the 85-year-old Fennelly. But one thing remains crystal clear: He views his career as serving his community, not politics. "If it was political, I would have run for state office. I enjoy the county and the people of the county. It was about service," he said in an interview last week.
"I always ran as a Republican, but once the election was over... the politics are over," he said, adding his philosophy was "If we can get something done for the county, we should."
Early days
Fennelly and his CWPMKF service station at the foot of Harrison Street and River Drive were fixtures in downtown. The business was a full-service gas station, garage and used car/rental car lot. The company name comes from his family's initials: his wife of nearly 63 years, Carol, and their four children: William, Patrick, Michael and Kelly Fennelly.
The station, which he ran for more than 20 years, was bought out in 1981 to make way for the Ground Transportation Center and Eastern Iowa Community College District. He relocated to West Locust Street -- adding a construction business to the offerings. His son Mike worked alongside in some of those ventures.
Fennelly recalled how Roger Jepsen, a state senator at the time and later Iowa lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, talked him into running for 5th Ward Alderman in 1965. "It was a strong Democratic ward and I won as a Republican."
He later would win an alderman at-large seat and run a very close but unsuccessful race for Davenport mayor in 1971.
"It was the highest turnout in a city election ever and he lost by 500 votes. Kathy Kirschbaum was elected (as Davenport's first women mayor)," recalled Thom Hart, who was in high school then. "Bill came back in 1973 and was elected to city council as was I."
Hart, a Democrat, was 20 years old and Fennelly was 40. Despite the age difference and political affiliations, they would form a relationship of mutual respect and friendship.
"Bill was always clear he was a partisan Republican. I was equally clear I was a partisan Democrat, but there still is a lot you can agree on in local government," said Hart, who went on to serve as Davenport mayor from 1985 to 1991.
"He's one of the most street smart politicians I've ever met. He has some real fundamentals he believes in," said Hart, who today serves as the Scott County Democratic Party chairman. "He'll listen and he'll work with you, but you never get him away from those fundamentals."
Scott County leadership
Fennelly next would head to the county board, where Hart already had been elected county supervisor.
"The things we did agree on was he was all for professional management (in government)," Hart said. During their tenure, the board hired its first county administrator. "That was new then," he added.
Current County Administrator Mahesh Sharma, who joined the county 2½ years ago, said he quickly learned of Fennelly's reputation for bringing professionalism to county government. "He did that on the county board and then to the treasurer's office."
Fennelly was elected treasurer in 1995.
While many elected officials bring new deputies on staff, typically party appointees, Sharma said Fennelly established a managerial position within the treasurer's office. "This way you're not depending on who the next treasurer will be, there is continuity in the office.
"A lot of things take vision and that's what distinguishes someone from being political or being a leader," Sharma added.
According to Hart, Fennelly always had his pulse on the community. "He had a really wide network of friends and a lot of that was not necessarily related to politics."
He described Fennelly as cautious, well connected to the financial and business communities and with a "good sense" of what other people's agendas were. "Bill is the kind of person that relationships are important and your word is important."
Treasurer accomplishments
Looking back, Fennelly is proud of the accomplishments of his staff, who handle property tax payments, motor vehicle registrations and investing the county's funds.
His short list includes: establishing online tax payments and vehicle renewal registrations; online property tax statements and special assessments for customers to research online; co-locating the County General Store with the Iowa Department of Transportation's driver's license bureau; continuing to securely invest county funds; the ability to send title transactions electronically; and developing a cross-trained staff.
Fennelly, who was county board chair when the county was defrauded of some of its investments, recalled "it took a year and we got all our money."
Now, he said "We try real hard to invest in Scott County banks and credit unions."
"If the small bank can match the big banks (interest rate)," he said the county tries to direct a piece of the business to them.
The County General Store, which was established when Fennelly arrived, remains a bright spot. The satellite office, located at 902 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, has continued to grow and is in its second co-location with the DOT.
"Most of the time, we do more over the counter up there than we do (in the treasurer's office)," Fennelly said. He pointed to increased vehicle registrations as well as building booms in Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, Eldridge and LeClaire with bringing more activity to the treasurer's office.
Time for fun
Barb Vance, the Treasurer's operations manager, remembers24 years ago, when the staff wondered what they were getting with Fennelly. "We were pleasantly surprised when he became treasurer. Bill is the leader, he is a county leader. You'll never find a more loyal group of people (than those) working for him."
Inside the office, he is seen as an engaged and caring leader taking an interest in his employees, she said.
Collecting tax payments, Vance said, can bring unruly customers. "He will come up and tell them 'This is the way it is.' He will back the employees up."
She shakes her head to think how he has never taken a full week's vacation or even spent the night in Ames for an Iowa State University women's basketball game, coached by son, Bill Fennelly.
"He's in the office before 8 a.m. the next morning. Maybe now he can spend the night," she said.
Fennelly said retirement will include more time with the family, including catching more games of his 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also hopes to golf more.
But looking back, he knows the real reason for his long tenure. "I wouldn't have stayed as long as I have if it was not for a great staff. They are really dedicated to Scott County and to me."
According to Vance, it was his staff who convinced him to run the past two elections. "It's going to be very bittersweet," she said of his retirement.
But "he needs to have a little fun," Vance said.