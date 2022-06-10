A Chinese-built steam engine will traverse Iowa and Illinois this weekend

Iowa Interstate Railroad's Chinese-built 2-10-2 steam engine will run from Newton, Iowa to Bureau, Illinois this weekend for train buffs who like to see steam engines.

Locomotive 6988 will go through a federally mandated 1,472-day inspection after this excursion. It was due for a 15-year overhaul last year, but Iowa Interstate got an extension from the Federal Railroad Administration to permit this weekend's run.

The Central States Steam Preservation Association, a non-profit, maintains the locomotive.

An exact schedule for the runs have not been released, but the locomotive is expected to go from Newton to Silvis on Saturday and then to Bureau, returning west on Sunday. People could see it from the front door of Green River Hobbies, 119 West Exchange St., Geneseo coming and going.

Built in China, it has been altered to look like an American locomotive. Locomotive 6988 was purchased from China in 2006. A second locomotive, QJ 7081, now out of service, has not been altered and looks as it did when it ran on the Jitong Railway in China in the 1990s.

