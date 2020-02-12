A couple of very cold days but a warm up for the weekend

Arctic air is in the offing for the Quad-Cities before temperatures climb back above 30 by Saturday, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Wednesday night.

Snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday may total about three inches, with the Illinois side of the Mississippi River having the best chance at that number.

What is more significant, he said, is the cold air that will be moving through Wednesday night and hanging around through Friday.

After an overnight low of 6 degrees, the high Thursday will climb to about 9 degrees. With winds blowing steady at 15-20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph, wind chill indices are expected to be around minus 15 degrees.

The low Thursday night will fall to about minus 5 degrees with winds dropping to 5-10 mph but wind chill indices remaining at about minus 15 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of about 16 degrees, but the wind will keep wind chill indices at minus 5 degrees.

However, the winds change direction and a southerly wind of 5-10 mph will begin bringing warmer air to the region. The low Friday night into Saturday is expected to be about 14 degrees.

With the southerly winds Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 37 degrees, while Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees.

