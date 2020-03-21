A COVID-19 timeline: How things have escalated in just one week

It’s hard to believe it was only little more than a week ago that President Trump was halting European travel and the Grand Parade, a Quad-Cities St. Patrick's Day tradition, was being canceled.

What seemed like big news then has been dwarfed by what came next as the COVID-19 disease spread across the Quad-Cities region and the nation.

Here’s a look back at some of the daily highlights of the past week:

Saturday, March 14

The Grand Parade sponsored by the St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A. was canceled, and the Iowa Supreme Court suspended jury trials. Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar & Grill in Rock Island, among other establishments, did hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration, though it drew a smaller-than-normal crowd.

Sunday, March 15

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended that Iowa schools close for four weeks, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all Illinois bars and restaurants to close for business other than carryout and delivery, with the order set to take effect at 9 p.m. March 16.