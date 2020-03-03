A data company ranked the happiest states. Iowa did well. Illinois didn't.

Iowa is the eighth happiest state, according to a new ranking of state happiness. Illinois did not rank in the top 10.

Zippia, a career data company, ranked the top 10 happiest states on the criteria of depression rates, household income, unemployment, commute length, hours worked and marriage rate.

Data came from the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census, with the depression rates from Blue Cross Blue Shield's report on major depressive disorder in the United States.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield's data, Iowa's depression rate is 4.9%. In Illinois, the rate is lower, at 4.0%.

Iowa's ranking improved on median household income ($59,955), average commute (19.1 minutes, seven minutes shorter than the U.S. average), and a 52.9% marriage rate.

Research shows married people tend to self-report higher happiness. Short commutes and higher household income are also associated with higher happiness.