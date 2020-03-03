You are the owner of this article.
A data company ranked the happiest states. Iowa did well. Illinois didn't.
A data company ranked the happiest states. Iowa did well. Illinois didn't.

Evening rush-hour traffic on 19th Street is backed up as drivers slowly work their way towards River Drive and the Iowa bound on-ramp to Interstate 74 bridge Monday, March 18, 2019. Monday marked the first day commuters had to deal with the new traffic patterns for crossing the bridge.

Iowa is the eighth happiest state, according to a new ranking of state happiness. Illinois did not rank in the top 10.

Zippia, a career data company, ranked the top 10 happiest states on the criteria of depression rates, household income, unemployment, commute length, hours worked and marriage rate.

Data came from the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census, with the depression rates from Blue Cross Blue Shield's report on major depressive disorder in the United States.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield's data, Iowa's depression rate is 4.9%. In Illinois, the rate is lower, at 4.0%.

Iowa's ranking improved on median household income ($59,955), average commute (19.1 minutes, seven minutes shorter than the U.S. average), and a 52.9% marriage rate.

Research shows married people tend to self-report higher happiness. Short commutes and higher household income are also associated with higher happiness.

The full ranking from Zippia is below:

  1. Utah
  2. Montana
  3. Wisconsin
  4. Nebraska
  5. Hawaii
  6. South Dakota
  7. Minnesota
  8. Iowa
  9. Wyoming
  10. New Jersey

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

