Julie Hansen is volunteering at the John Deere Classic to honor her father.

She's the coordinator for the Rock Island High School Band's parent group that works one of Spectrum Catering's big tents every year to raise money for instruments, uniforms and band lessons.

Band and music are close to Hansen's heart. She explained why as the first golfers teed off Thursday from the first hole at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis.

"My daughter, Ella, just graduated from Rock Island and she was in the band," Hansen said. "My son, Zach, is a sophomore and he plays baritone in the marching band. I was in the band. I played clarinet. So this is a really important way for us to raise funds for the band.

"But being here was hard, especially at first."

Hansen's father, Chuck Austin, died in a golf-cart accident in 2017 while working as a volunteer at the John Deere Classic. He had been a volunteer for 27 years.

Austin was a math teacher and golf coach at Rock Island High School.

"My dad loved golf, and he loved volunteering and giving back to the community," Hansen said. "It was an accident — no one's fault. And it took some time to make peace with his death."

Hansen said she managed to "work one shift" with the band parents at last year's JDC, but she struggled to stay.

"This year, I decided it was time. This is the first time I've wanted to be here," she said. "He cared so much about volunteering and supporting the organizations that were important to him.

"He cared deeply about the community and helping. I realized that I honor him more by being here than staying home. It is hard, but I think it's a way to remember my dad and really honor his memory."

The Rocky band has been at TPC at Deere Run for "about 15 years" to work the week's events, and the role of coordinator started long before the the JDC's official start time of 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

"A total of 116 different volunteers will work at least one shift for us to help the band raise money," Hansen said. "We consistently make right around $10,000, but this year we are hoping to raise between $15,000 and $20,000."

The money is earned through tips and percentage of sales.

Father-and-son firsts

Heath Bearce and his 3-year-old son, Roman, attended the first day of the JDC's pro competition looking like Me and Mini-Me.

They wore matching black-on-white Puma golf hats, light blue golf shirts and near-matching khaki shorts.

"I just got the hats yesterday, because I knew were going to be here," said Heath Bearce, 36. "And I figured this was a hat I could easily pick out from the crowd."

Armed with a bag of Doritos and piercing blue eyes, young Roman deviated from the fashion pattern only by turning his cap backwards.

"I really wanted Roman to have his first experience out here," his dad said. "I just wanted to have a nice father-son day. And so far, we've got it. It's beautiful out here and Roman is really interested in golf."

He started his son with a plastic set of his own. The little golfer quickly advanced.

"I got him a little Nike set and now every time I get ready to go golfing, he really wants to go," he said. "And he can really swing the clubs. I was surprised when he just took to it."

Roman listened while his dad talked golf. Then he dropped a Dorito in the grass and quickly snatched it up and took a bite.

"That's the three-second rule, right buddy?" his father asked before both started laughing.

Not long after Heath Bearce and his boy started walking the course, Kevin Walden and his son climbed the stairs and took a seat in the bleachers behind the first tee.

Bennett Walden is eight years old and plays basketball, baseball and soccer. He has his eyes on hockey, too.

"I've never been to the Classic and Bennett has never been to a golf tournament, so I thought today would be the perfect time for us to do something fun together," said Kevin Walden, 44.

He spent 18 years as a basketball coach, including seven years as the head coach of the Knox College men's basketball team in Galesburg. He also spent four years playing there.

He's moved on to BSN Sports. Based in Silvis, he sells sports apparel and equipment.

"I really enjoy it. I work from home and travel a bit. Bennett is playing sports now, and my daughter, Ashlynn, is 5 and getting involved," Walden said. "I like being home and being around for them. Like today, you know, we live about two miles from the course, so Bennett and I can come over for a little bit and I can still put in some work."

Bennett said he was having fun. The starter at the first tee gave him a Titleist golf ball.

"I like it so far," Bennett said. "It's fun being here."

First of the day

Zach Martin pulled the tab of his first can of Michelob Ultra at 7:41 a.m. Thursday.

"I'm just here enjoying the day," the 24-year-old Peoria man said. "It's nice and cool and a good day to walk, and I'm going to have fun.

Martin woke up at 4:30 a.m. and hit the road for the TPC at Deere Run an hour later. He wore a flat-brim straw Stetson hat he bought in Austin to celebrate the occasion and to keep the sun off his face.

"I'm a big golf enthusiast," Martin said. "I played my junior and senior years in high school at East Peoria, and I kept playing.

"I've even played this course a few times. The first time was October 17, 2021. I remember that day because it was 45 degrees and winds were 33 miles per hour. That was a day."

Martin said he was "a long way from that day in October."

"It's perfect out here today; first really nice day in a while," he said. "I'm glad I'm here for this."