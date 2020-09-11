A downtown game-changer for East Moline? City hopes grant can help vitalize area

He also believes the city is well positioned to get the grant.

“We are kind of ripe for development,” Kammler said. “With the goals of the master plan and the BUILD Grant, what we are hoping to do is capitalize on all of this investment.”

“The city has put a bunch of money into the ground,” he said, noting infrastructure, etc., already spending $11.25 million.

“Local developers have put in a hotel and convention center (Hyatt Place and Hyatt Hotel and Bend Xpo,) at the Rust Belt Center,” he said. “East Moline has invested $10.2 million of local dollars into the redevelopment of the old Case property. And next to it. We’ve put that money into the ground as part of a redevelopment agreement.

"So as part of that redevelopment agreement, the Hyatt is in there, the River Bend Commons apartments are there, the Meechum East Moline Expo Center (Bend Xpo) is going in there. So there has just been a lot of excellent return on investment. There’s a lot of exciting development that's underway. And there's still room for more.”

Jason McKenzie, who helped the firm of Veenstra & Kimm prepare a master plan of the downtown and the Bend and develop the city’s Build Grant application, certainly believes East Moline has a chance to get the grant, too.