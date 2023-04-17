The anger isn't as fresh, but it's easily summoned.
Just short of a year since the violent attack on an employee at Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport, the memories retain their power.
Liz Quinn, chief of operations for Wide River, last week took a chair in the shade on one of two outdoor patios and reread the April 28, 2022, Davenport police affidavit. She'd heard it all before and had retold the tale herself. Even so, it unsettled her.
"For whatever reason, the part about choking her gets to me," Quinn said. "I know she wasn't going to let that guy take her life, but reading about him choking her bothers me."
Christopher Lavelle Mitchell, 36, is accused of doing more than choking the Wide River worker, who has asked that her name not be published. The convicted felon and his 21-year-old co-defendant, Emilee Rose Haberling, are charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
Given what happened, winery workers say, Mitchell's upcoming court date could have been a murder trial.
Here's what police and the victim say occurred:
Right around 5 p.m. that Thursday, Mitchell and Haberling entered the wine-tasting room at 1128 Mound St., saying they knew who threw a large rock through a winery door earlier in the day. The pair repeatedly advised the employee she should not call police.
Naturally, she smelled a rat. She thanked the pair, invited them to leave, then called a co-worker about the odd exchange. She was spooked enough that she decided to lock up early. That's what she was doing when Mitchell and Haberling came back.
Things went very badly from there.
"He said, 'I told you not to call the (expletive) cops,' " Quinn said. "Then he hit her in the head with his fist. She said she screamed louder than she's ever screamed. She was screaming, and the Village heard her."
A warm spring day, a passerby had his car window down, heard the scream and called police. A Village merchant also heard the screams and called. Police were on their way. The employee just had to hold on.
Knowing she could not overpower both of them, the worker tried to separate her assailants, thinking maybe she could take the girl. Mitchell was demanding the winery's surveillance video, so the worker told him it was in the basement, hoping Mitchell would go and leave her alone with Haberling.
Mitchell instead told Haberling to go. Then he continued beating her, fracturing her bones.
When Haberling returned from the winery basement without the video, the quick-thinking employee lied that she had forgotten, and Mitchell should look upstairs for the surveillance system.
"When he went upstairs, she saw her chance," Quinn said. "He had told the girl, if she moved, she should stab her."
But the employee wasn't going to wait. She grabbed a wooden stool at a table near the door and swung it at Haberling, Quinn said.
"With the tasting-room stool, she clocked that girl," she said. "She reached the door and the girl yelled, 'She's getting away!'
"The guy comes back, and he grabs her by the hair, pulling her back in. She then grabbed one of the aluminum chairs off the deck and hit him with it."
The wounded worker managed, in other words, to get in a couple of licks — just enough to buy her the time she needed for police to get there. And they got there fast.
As police arrived, the would-be robbers/kidnappers retreated back into the winery, Quinn said, but there would be no escaping for Mitchell and Haberling.
"The police had to use the taser on Mitchell three times," Quinn said. The two have been in jail ever since.
Quinn and others say Mitchell, at least, never should be free again. Given how fixed he was on getting the video evidence, he surely did not intend to leave behind an eye witness.
"People like this have proven they cannot be in society safely," Quinn said. "Why was he?"
Mitchell was on parole at the time of the attack and had been out of prison just a few months on other felony convictions. This time, friends of the victim say, he should be shown the same mercy he extended to the innocent winery worker.
"He held her against her will and beat the hell out of her," Quinn said. "He was here when the police got here. This is not a whodunnit."
The victim is ready to testify, she said. She got through her deposition with her attacker sitting across the table, and she'll get through the trial — just as she got through April 28, 2022.
"She still has some little issues with her mouth from the facial injuries, and she's getting care in Iowa City for the eye injuries," Quinn said. "She's back, though. There's triumph in that. It didn't stop her life; it just delayed her a couple of months."
Quinn will be in the courtroom too, along with members of her family and the work family that has grown out of Wide River. Other merchants in the Village have been enormously supportive, customers continue to reach out and Davenport police still stop in to check on the victim, she said.
A group of co-workers sought out group counseling after the attack, Quinn said, and some learned they are holding on to more anger than they realized. It sneaks back sometimes, she said, along with other strong emotions.
"With all the shootings, I keep thinking: Thank God he didn't have a gun," she said. "The anniversary brings the details back. We may host another event like we did after this happened — invite other businesses and the police again.
"I was touched by all the people who came and all the hugs. Her strength and her bravery got her through it. We're still getting through it."