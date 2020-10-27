A&E's 'Dope Man' to headline Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition virtual event

The Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will hold a free virtual event during national Red Ribbon Week to discuss battling addiction and addiction recovery.

The event is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 on Zoom. To register visit https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_PQIcp3lcRV-nlcDvL7i9Xw.

Speakers include Tim Ryan, a substance abuse interventionist known as A&E’s “Dope Man,” and his wife Jennifer Gimenez, model, actress, substance abuse counselor, and reality TV star. Both in recovery, they work to inspire others "to live a more fulfilling, passionate, and purposeful life," according to a news release.

Opioid misuse is a nationwide epidemic and QCSAPC uses prevention activities, a media campaign, and education to schools, communities, parents, medical prescribers, and their patients to raise awareness and promote a substance abuse-free, safe, and healthy community.

Monthly meetings from 11 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday at the CADS Outreach Center, 1519 E. Locust Street, Davenport, IA 52803. For more information, call 563-326-4116, email qcsapc@gmail.com, or visit https://www.facebook.com/QCSAPC

Quad-City Times​

