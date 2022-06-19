A fish story: Gardeners’ koi beset by problems

It’s been a disastrous three years for the koi in the backyard pond that Cal Quimby and Barb Walker have loved and enjoyed for nearly 25 years.

The 2020 derecho knocked out power to the pond’s filtration system and five of the 13 original koi – fish bred in Japan for large size and color -- died when they could not get enough oxygen. The couple had watched these fish grow to nearly three feet long, and “they were dead in eight hours,” Walker, of Clinton, said.

The couple bought additional fish to join the survivors, but over the past winter, a wild mink “came down the waterfall and dove into the pond and got every single one of them,” Walker said. A camera trained on the pond caught the critter in action.

This spring Quimby and Walker restocked the pond with smaller koi “and within 24 hours, two were gone,” scooped up by a great horned owl, Walker said. In the past few weeks, a large white egret has been stalking the pond but so far hasn’t found the koi hiding under the lily pads.

“We had 23 years of no predators and then to lose everything is heart-breaking,” Walker said. “It just makes you sad. I guess no one could understand unless you had koi.”

The public will get a chance to see the appeal of koi from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, when the Quimby-Walker yard at 331 S. 14th St. will be one of four private gardens in Clinton and two in Camanche that will be open for tours in an event sponsored by the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension.

Tickets are $5, available in advance at the Clinton County Extension Office, 400 E. 11th St., DeWitt, or at each of the gardens on the day of the tour.

The Quimby-Walker pond had its start shortly after 1995 when the couple moved to the property and Walker’s son Casey -- then just finishing high school -- began digging and forming the waterfall on what was a bare hillside.

Through the years the family enlarged the waterfall and upgraded the pond’s filtering system. In addition to the koi that become “like members of the family” the couple enjoys the sound of falling water and watching the numerous songbirds that are attracted to the pond for bathing, Walker said. While many people with ponds have problems with raccoons eating their fish, the masked creatures have done nothing more at the Quimby-Walker pond than look around and get a drink, Walker said.

A second outstanding feature of the couple’s yard is the number of dwarf conifer trees, a plant variety son Casey had taken a liking to because of his friendship with Dave Horst, the long-time gardener at the Bickelhaupt Arboretum located across the street from the Quimby-Walker home. Bickelhaupt, founded in 1970 by Robert and Frances Bickelhaupt, is known for its conifer collection. Conifers, or ‘evergreens’ as they are sometimes called, offer many shades of green and grow in unusual shapes.

An eye-catching example on the Quimby-Walker property is a large weeping Norway spruce in the front yard. Others include hemlocks, white pine, mugo pine and cedars.

Hardscape is a third quality that sets the yard apart. In addition to the rocks and stones arranged around the pond, the family built a brick driveway in a herringbone pattern. The bricks – 6,500 total -- were salvaged from downtown Clinton “200 at a time” during brick street replacement, Walker said. The family also built a flagstone patio.

Meantime, Walker has been scouring the internet for advice about keeping predators out of ponds. She’s investigated motion-activated sprinklers, netting, an electric fence, the playing of talk radio to simulate the presence of humans and leaving a light on at night.

So far, she’s relying on a fake owl and crossed fingers.

