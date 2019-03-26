TAYLOR RIDGE — Dina Janik rested her left hand on her kitchen table, placed her right hand over her heart and turned to her daughter Cheryl.
The question asked of her had garnered a monster smile.
"OK, Mom, how many?'' Cheryl Carpita asked, drawing smiles and giggles from those gathered in the room.
"OK, it was a five-rosary night," Dina said of Saturday past, when she and over 1,300 other passengers and crew members survived a harrowing 24 hours at sea aboard a foundering Viking Cruise Line ship.
Among the passengers on the Viking Sky were other travelers from the Quad-Cities, as well as Dina's sister, Carol Martineck, and her husband, Al, who live in Chicago.
"We got through it. We are safe; we are home; and we move on," Dina said. "Would I take another cruise? Absolutely."
The expected two-week cruise came to a wave-rocking, boat-tossing end Sunday off the coast of Norway, nearly 24 hours after the violent storm began.
About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 23, while having lunch, the Janiks and everyone aboard the Viking Sky had their lives pitched from side to side.
"The ship rolled one way and then rolled the other way," Rich said. "The glasses and the pitcher with water went all over, and all the different paperwork we had (on the table) from these ports was ruined. We lost all of that."
Immediately after that, the ship went dark.
Rich said he went to the safe in his room and grabbed his passport, his wallet and his money. The ship's captain then sounded the emergency alarm and alerted everyone to what was happening.
"He then comes on (the ship's intercom system) and tells everyone, 'This is not a drill; this is real,'" Rich and Dina said at the same time.
"Then he said he has issued an S.O.S./Mayday/Mayday/Mayday, and we would be evacuating the ship," Rich added. "Then the generators kicked in and we had light. That would play a big part, having light.
"The problem was that we didn't have steering. The ship had lost two of its three engines. The captain was trying to save things, but we had drifted too close to the shore."
With rain crashing down, winds gusting over 70 mph and waves of over 65 feet engulfing the ship, the Viking Sky was adrift. Two of its engines weren't working, and there was no way to steer the vessel.
Wet and cold, the Janiks and the Martinecks went to their assigned stations to await evacuation instructions. A cargo ship was summoned to assist, but hurricane-like winds thwarted any hope of it reaching the Viking Sky.
"We were on the second floor of the ship, near the kitchen area, to receive our life jackets," Rich said. "Then this big gust of wind and water blasts through the windows, and everyone in that area is wet. Glass is breaking everywhere. There are shards of glass sticking out of everywhere, and you had to be careful not to get gashed."
Despite media reports of widespread panic on the Viking Sky, the Janiks said those in their area did great work handling adversity.
"People are soaking wet; glass is all over; and there is one guy with a broken leg," Rich said. "Mind you, the ship is still rocking and rolling, but they move our group safely to a first-floor atrium area. No one panicked. Everyone — including the crew — did what they had to do and stayed calm and together."
Life did take one scary turn for Rich. He was sitting in a chair when a strong wind gust violently rocked the ship, taking him nearly 40 feet from where he had been seated.
"One minute I was here, and the next I was way over there," he said with a smile. "But all good."
Soon, passengers were notified how rescue operations would unfold. Three helicopters would carry 20 passengers at a time. The ship's crew and passengers — using a work-together attitude — began to roll with the sea-smacking punches.
"The crew was great," Dina said. "We had our life jackets on and were wet, so they brought us blankets, towels; they brought us sandwiches, fruit, yogurt; and one young man even kept his sense of humor. He offered us un-salted water, saying he was sure we had plenty of saltwater. The crew never stopped checking on us."
The Janiks noted the resolve of the passengers in their group. "No one let injury get in the way of helping each other," Rich said. "No complaints. We were bumped and bruised, but we were OK."
The crew trying to pawn "survival" bars off on passengers did draw some laughs. The bars, with an oatmeal texture, had no taste and turned powdery, almost sawdust-like, when eaten.
"They tried to tell us it tasted like chocolate," Rich said. "Not a chance. ... We made the restaurant manager bring us a big box of potato chips after that."
After spending 16 hours in the area where they were mustered, the Janiks and Martinecks were offered a chance to take the helicopter off the ship. But a report also surfaced that two assisting tugboats could get the stranded Viking Sky to shore.
When they realized the tugs were no help, they opted for the helicopter rescue. That meant the four of them — hobbled by a variety of leg and knee ailments — would have to walk eight flights of stairs to be airlifted to safety.
"Hey, I was the go-to person as far as mobility before we went up," Dina said. "It didn't matter; we all had to suck it up and get to where we had to be. We all did a great job."
Soon the Janiks and Martinecks were beam-me-up-Scotty'd to safety.
"That's how fast it was after they wrapped the harness around you," Rich said, noting 400 passengers were evacuated in all, and 400 passengers remained onboard until the Viking Sky righted itself later Sunday and made it to port.
"Whoosh, up you go. You reach the helicopter and you are rolling around, and all of a sudden someone else is on top of you hoping you can push your way to the back. It wasn't pretty — ask Dina — but it worked."
After the Janiks and Martinecks reached shore, Viking Cruise Lines bused them to Kristiansund, Norway, where a local mall was opened for them and other passengers so they could get some essentials. They met with the CEO of Viking Cruise Lines and would later be housed in a hotel before catching a plane to Oslo, Norway.
"We didn't need anything from the mall, and we really appreciated the CEO of Viking meeting with us," Rich said. "The CEO said all the right things and vowed to make things right for us. I appreciate him."
At 4:45 a.m. Monday, March 25, after getting just an hour's worth of sleep, the two couples caught a charter flight from Oslo to Copenhagen. There they hopped on an international flight to Chicago, where they were greeted by thankful family members.
Rich noted he and Dina also survived the first hurricane to hit Cuba in almost 100 years while on a cruise a few months back.
"We have been all over the world, visited every state capital in America, and we will go on another cruise," Rich said. "It happened; we dealt with it; and we are home. Home safely. You cannot live your life in fear."
No matter how high the waves reach and how strong the wind blows.