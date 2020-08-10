A former employee is suing Generations care center, Rock Island. She claims she was fired for reporting COVID-19 safety violations

A former employee of Generations at Rock Island filed a nine-count civil suit Monday alleging she was terminated in retaliation for reporting safety violations in May.
Demetra Cruz, of Moline, filed the suit against the rehabilitation and care center, 2545 24th St., as well as managing supervisors Adra Baldwin and Julie Dunniway. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, the facility has had 69 COVID-19 cases, with 16 virus-related deaths.
Cruz, 44, was fired June 17, 2020 after working at Generations for nearly three years. According to a news release from attorney John Doak, Cruz raised concerns about the lack of proper protective gear and lax safety policies for employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Doak said she was retaliated against in response.
"Ms. Cruz's complaints were ignored and then she was confronted and threatened with her job if she did not stop complaining about working conditions," Doak said Monday. "There was a lot of pressure there to work and not ask questions or voice concern."
In one count of her lawsuit, Cruz alleges she was forced to wear a previously used surgical gown worn by a maintenance man. When she first refused, Cruz says she was told she would be reported to the nursing board for action. Cruz said the supervisors then gave the maintenance person a new gown to wear in an effort to further humiliate her.
Cruz also claims she was told to take off her protective N95 mask when entering rooms with Covid-19 positive patients because of a shortage of N95 masks.
Doak said Cruz made complaints to the Illinois Department of Public Health and OSHA, resulting in a government investigation the very next day, May 21, 2020. Ms. Cruz says she suffered more retaliation after the investigation.
According to the lawsuit, Ms. Cruz sought medical care for the abuse she suffered. Later she sought protection under the Worker’s Compensation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act in written requests to her employer.
This story will be updated.
