A former employee is suing Generations care center, Rock Island. She claims she was fired for reporting COVID-19 safety violations

A former employee of Generations at Rock Island filed a nine-count civil suit Monday alleging she was terminated in retaliation for reporting safety violations in May.

Demetra Cruz, of Moline, filed the suit against the rehabilitation and care center, 2545 24th St., as well as managing supervisors Adra Baldwin and Julie Dunniway. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, the facility has had 69 COVID-19 cases, with 16 virus-related deaths.

Cruz, 44, was fired June 17, 2020 after working at Generations for nearly three years. According to a news release from attorney John Doak, Cruz raised concerns about the lack of proper protective gear and lax safety policies for employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Doak said she was retaliated against in response.

"Ms. Cruz's complaints were ignored and then she was confronted and threatened with her job if she did not stop complaining about working conditions," Doak said Monday. "There was a lot of pressure there to work and not ask questions or voice concern."