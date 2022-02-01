A former Rock Island teacher was injured in a freak accident. Her friends are raising money to let her live independently again

A former Rock Island-Milan School District teacher is trying to return home after an injury and her loved ones are working to help her get there.

Jackie Mangold taught for the district for 30 years, according to information provided by the district. She retired in 2015, but is still a tutor and volunteer.

In 2021, Mangold was injured in a fall. For now, she must use a wheelchair.

Mangold said she was going to her family farm for a funeral when the accident happened at a gas station.

“I stepped up on the median there, where the gas pumps are,” Mangold said. “And when I stepped down, my knee gave out or something and I fell into a car that was on the opposite side and I hyper-extended my spinal cord.

“I knew I was in trouble right away because I could feel nothing,” Mangold said.

Since then, she has been hospitalized, had surgeries and spent time in care facilities while working to recover. She is in a care facility now.

Her immediate goal is to get strong enough to transfer herself in and out of a wheelchair or into a vehicle.