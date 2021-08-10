A fountain of possibilities: Final report urges Moline to 'go bold' in reshaping its post-I-74 riverfront landscape

Spiegel Building

Another area the group targeted for renovations was the historic Spiegel building. The panel recommended converting the top three stories of the Spiegel building to 30 residential units for artists. That could mean renovating the ground-floor space and programming it for commercial, arts, and/or makerspace.

New housing units

Another recommendation included a new live/work building between the Spiegel building and the former Kone Elevator building, which would have a high-bay ground floor to accommodate programming for events, indoor sports, makerspace, and other commercial activities. The upper portion would be two additional stories of housing 50 units for artisans and makers who are involved with activities to support the ground-floor users.

Another recommended new building would be a mixed-use housing built on a parcel of about 3.8 acres. The panel recommends those to have a similar look and feel to nearby Enterprise Lofts. The four-story building would have a total of 184 units. Loft-style unit on the ground floor for makerspace would complement the recommendation for the Spiegel Building, which would have a similar 18-foot ground floor height.