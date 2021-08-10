A fountain of possibilities: Final report urges Moline to 'go bold' in reshaping its post-I-74 riverfront landscape

The tearing down of the I-74 bridge could pave the way for new riverfront connecting elements in Moline, including a zip line and 510 new housing units, according to a finalized report released Tuesday.
Urban Land Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advises on land development, put together a 44-page report of recommendations for the city of Moline and its partners to develop land once darkened by the I-74 bridge. An eight-member virtual panel led by ULI met with city officials and other plan sponsors: Renew Moline, John Deere, and MetroLINK.
The recommendations include restructuring the riverfront to include a new riverfront pedestrian park, a water feature that empties into the Mississippi River that includes a 200-400-foot water jet stream, a water taxi to and from a zip line from Kone Tower, at least 510 units of new housing, and providing spaces for creative arts.
“This report contains a bold strategic vision for Moline that builds on its assets and history but at the same time challenges it on how to reimagine its uses,” the report states.
It also recommends the city and Renew Moline reassess their project management to accomplish the ambitious redevelopment goals. The report said the city should "reassert itself significantly in the development process."
The report urged the city of Moline to "expeditiously" fill the vacant economic development director role, a "critical position" to the project. Moline did recently hire a new city administrator.
The report was delayed because of the pandemic, said CEO/President of Renew Moline Alexandra Elias. Report sponsors decided that they couldn't wait any longer for the report, and opted to do a virtual panel that included hours of virtual interviews, drone flyovers, and pictures, she said.
She said the city and report sponsors are embarking on conversations now about what the next steps are after the finalized report has been published. Public input on the plans is a top priority for city leaders, she said.
The Great River Park
According to the report, Moline already has assets by the river such as the John Deere Commons, KONE Centre, Bass Street, Two Rivers YMCA rowing center, and Sylvan Island. But, a new riverfront park could connect downtown and those elements to be a “more continuous waterfront experience,” the report stated.
- According to the report, the water basin could provide recreational opportunities during the winter like ice skating and hockey, and in the summer, small boating activities. The report says the water basin could either be designed as a direct connection to the Mississippi River, built with a seawall and floating-dock system, or it could be an independent water body from the Mississippi with a levee wall under the bike path bridge.
- A “waterspout” that shoots water 200-400 feet straight to the sky would sit at the foot of the water basin. The water jet stream would be visible from the new I-74 bridge and downtown Moline. The report included a picture of a 420-foot jet stream at the lakeside of Geneva, Switzerland, called the Jet d’Eau, as an example.
- In the report’s designs, edges of the water basin would be lined with kiosks and shops of different sizes and uses, some of which would be reserved for artists and entrepreneurial makers.
- Moline History Museum and Visitors Welcome Center could put a visitors center off the exit coming eastward into Moline.
Spiegel Building
Another area the group targeted for renovations was the historic Spiegel building. The panel recommended converting the top three stories of the Spiegel building to 30 residential units for artists. That could mean renovating the ground-floor space and programming it for commercial, arts, and/or makerspace.
New housing units
Another recommendation included a new live/work building between the Spiegel building and the former Kone Elevator building, which would have a high-bay ground floor to accommodate programming for events, indoor sports, makerspace, and other commercial activities. The upper portion would be two additional stories of housing 50 units for artisans and makers who are involved with activities to support the ground-floor users.
Another recommended new building would be a mixed-use housing built on a parcel of about 3.8 acres. The panel recommends those to have a similar look and feel to nearby Enterprise Lofts. The four-story building would have a total of 184 units. Loft-style unit on the ground floor for makerspace would complement the recommendation for the Spiegel Building, which would have a similar 18-foot ground floor height.
According to the report, the developer should be encouraged to add affordability benefits to the loft units after an evaluation of the projected market returns because the developer would be using the additional benefit from subsidized land cost. This, the report says, would assist local artists and makers living there and some residents who need forms of subsidy to afford living in the new housing development.
Two parking lots are owned by the city and the Housing Authority. The panel recommends making all the units affordable using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or other types of low-income financing. The report also recommends considering affordable for-sale housing because first-time homebuyers may prefer to live in the downtown area. The number of units for this new building would vary based on whether a developer chose to do a four story (14 units) or five story (18 units) building.
Another 31 units, these townhouses, would face the City Water Department building. Those could either be affordable or market-rate.
The group also provided a design for an urban multifamily walkup hybrid prototype on 4th Avenue. The panel is recommending infill housing from Bass Street Landing to the Arsenal Viaduct and converting the parking lots near the viaduct into an active recreational park including sport courts, a ballfield, and space for other activities.
The report also recommends adding six new townhouse/rowhouse units adjacent to them on 17th street on the available land from the rehabilitated townhouses to the corner to fill out the streetscape. Additionally, another six rowhouses or townhouses could fill in 19th Street at River Drive near where the old post office is.
Fourth Ave between 16th and 19th streets could also hold 203 units of higher-density residential housing onto the parking lots on these blocks.
- On 16th Street to 17th Street is one four-story building with 18 units per floor for a total of 63 units plus 28 individual garages, which leaves 66 parking spaces behind the buildings to service the commercial uses.
- On 17th Street to 19th Street are two four-story, 70-unit buildings for a total of 140 units plus 30 garages per building, for a total 60 of garages. This will leave 154 spaces to service the commercial uses.
“To support its residential development recommendations, the panel has looked at the annual demand and concluded that a goal of the 510 units the panel has specifically identified in its recommendations plus other residential units in other parts of the downtown area, including the neighborhood immediately to the east of the I-74 freeway, is very achievable over the next five to 10 years,” the report stated.
Parking garage
- A four-level parking garage with 264 spaces would serve the hotel and conference center and replace parking lost by building residential units.
Pedestrian walkways
The panel’s goal is to provide a “strong pedestrian connection along Second Avenue.”
That includes:
- Making Fourth Avenue a strong bike connection to the river by adding a bike path next to the train tracks. Plus adding a streetscape barrier wall to separate the trains from the bikes and creating a mural on the bike-facing wall.
- Providing 5th Avenue with a strong pedestrian/commercial link by slowing down the cars moving on the street.
- Pedestrian connection along 2nd Avenue to Bass Street Landing Plaza.
- Strengthening pedestrian connections on 17th Street and 19th street to the 5th Ave commercial corridor. Plus a shared bike path in the street on 2nd Ave, 17th Street, and 19th Street.