'A game-changer': Viking River Cruises with stops in Quad-Cities sold out for 2022

Bookings for a new American cruise route along the Upper Mississippi River in 2022, which includes a stop in Davenport, have sold out.
Viking River Cruises has sold out its St. Louis to St. Paul, Minn., and New Orleans to St. Paul Mississippi River cruise dates scheduled for 2022. That prompted the company in July to open additional 2023 sailing dates for booking, ahead of schedule, according to the international cruise line and Visit Quad Cities.
"We think it's going to be a game-changer," said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. "It's a unique opportunity to elevate our brand in a way we haven't had in a while" to a global audience, utilizing a well-respected and recognized global brand.
Viking's first custom vessel, which is currently under construction in Louisiana, is still scheduled to debut in August of 2022 and sail between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minn., with three stops in Iowa: Burlington, Davenport and Dubuque, according to the company. The cruise line will mix in local history along the route with dockings in cities along the way that allows passengers to roam and experience local offerings.
Optional shore excursions include visiting the John Deere Pavilion and the John Deere Homes, the Figge Art Museum, a tour of the Quad City Botanical Center and Putnam Museum, an Iowa farm and John Deere Harvester Works visit, and more.
Bookings opened to the general public in April, with inaugural trips scheduled for August 2022 through February 2023. The company offers eight-day excursion packages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi as well as a 15-day excursion from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minn., with price tags ranging from $3,700 to $11,000, respectively.
The company has eight cruise dates scheduled with stops in Davenport in 2022, according to Visit Quad Cities.
Hosting 386 guests in 19 outside staterooms, the five-deck Viking Mississippi is expected to bring more than 5,800 guests to the region in 2022 and more than 17,600 during the the first full season of sailing in 2023.
"That's a significant amount of visitors in our backyard," Herrell said. "We've got to have a sense of urgency to be ready for 2022. And I am fully confident we will be."
The Davenport City Council approved a 20-year docking agreement with Viking Cruises to dock at River Heritage Park as early as 2022. Viking will pay the city $1 per passenger as well as up to $25,000 for agreed-upon site enhancements.
Steve Ahrens, executive officer for the city of Davenport's Riverfront Improvement Commission, said Canadian Pacific Railway was nearing completion of the railroad crossing restoration and new entrance at River Heritage Park "to better and more permanently connect the entryway (off River Drive) to the Riverwalk" so people can more easily access the riverfront on foot, by bicycle or by vehicle and better facilitate the offloading of passengers.
In addition, city officials plan to go out to bid this winter on a $1 million project to extend the Riverwalk from its existing point upstream to the property line next to Hahn Ready Mix and repair the aging seawall. Construction is still slated for 2021, Ahrens said.
During construction, American Cruise Lines will still be able to dock in Davenport next year and will be joined by Viking cruises in 2022, when the improvements have been completed, Ahrens said.
American Cruise Lines plans to stop in Davenport at least 20 times in 2021, beginning in July, according to Ahrens and a company spokeswoman.
The company plans to add two new modern riverboats scheduled for arrival in 2021 that will join its existing two Mississippi River paddlewhweel boats.
Both cruise lines suspended operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"American Cruise Lines has developed extensive safety protocols," which is available at https://bit.ly/2IhQb0m, company spokeswoman Alexa Paolella responded in an email to the Quad-City Times.
"We have partnered with Vikand Solutions and will have both medical professionals and testing available on board all cruises," Paolella wrote. "We have always maintained the highest level of safety and sanitization aboard all our ships, but we have further enhanced all our sanitization practices across the board. We are mailing (personal protective equipment) packages to all our guests in advance of travel, as well as providing it on board of course. We have all private transportation from airports to ships and for all our activities on shore. All our activates and excursions are already small-group on shore, especially as all American’s ships remain between 100 to 190 passengers."
Additionally, all ships are equipped with independent HVAC systems in all cabins and interior lounges and other spaces. And the company plans to cruise at 75% capacity on initial sailings when cruising resumes.
"Our ships already offer plenty of space to easily spread out dining, and many ships offer outdoor cafes as well," Paolella wrote. "Across the board, we are in great shape and very ready to return to cruising.
Viking earlier this month announced it had completed installation of its first full-scale PCR laboratory on the company's 930-guest Viking Star ocean vessel, with the capacity to conduct daily saliva testing of every crew member and guest to respond to COVID-19.
"(I)t moves us one step closer to operating cruises again, without compromising the safety of our guests and crew," Matt Grimes, Viking vice president of maritime operations, said in a press release. "In our view, continuous PCR testing, along with our extensive onboard hygiene protocols, will lead to making Viking ships a safe place to get away to and explore the world."
Herrell said Viking's arrival has the potential to provide "huge economic value," particularly to Quad-Cities retailers, restaurants and attractions.
Viking passengers tend to be "a sophisticated explorer and a demographic that typically has a high household income, is very educated and have discretionary dollars to spend," Herrell said. "That first impression with the Quad-Cities is going to be critical. ... And every step of the way we need to deliver customer service, hospitality and authenticity. ... That passenger could be a potential resident or investor in downtown property, and that's how we really need to look at this opportunity."
Herrell said Visit Quad Cities plans on conducting some modeling to measure the economic impact of the river cruise industry, "but it's real premature right now."
-- Quad-Cities Times reporter Robert Connelly contributed to this report
