'A game-changer': Viking River Cruises with stops in Quad-Cities sold out for 2022

In addition, city officials plan to go out to bid this winter on a $1 million project to extend the Riverwalk from its existing point upstream to the property line next to Hahn Ready Mix and repair the aging seawall. Construction is still slated for 2021, Ahrens said.

During construction, American Cruise Lines will still be able to dock in Davenport next year and will be joined by Viking cruises in 2022, when the improvements have been completed, Ahrens said.

American Cruise Lines plans to stop in Davenport at least 20 times in 2021, beginning in July, according to Ahrens and a company spokeswoman.

The company plans to add two new modern riverboats scheduled for arrival in 2021 that will join its existing two Mississippi River paddlewhweel boats.

Both cruise lines suspended operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"American Cruise Lines has developed extensive safety protocols," which is available at https://bit.ly/2IhQb0m, company spokeswoman Alexa Paolella responded in an email to the Quad-City Times.