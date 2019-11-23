'A great start': City leaders are encouraged by early signs of success for refurbishment program

DAVENPORT — The Davenport DREAM home-improvement project has received 189 applications and approved 48 projects in its first four months.
City officials say they’re encouraged by the early responses, which suggest the $900,000 initiative is spurring refurbishment that otherwise wouldn’t have occurred.
“The applications exceeded the money we had available,” said Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch. “We got a clear message that this is something that’s going to work.”
Launched in July, Davenport DREAM is a $900,000 effort to stimulate redevelopment in the city’s core neighborhoods. Existing homeowners can apply for as much as $15,000 for facade improvements or major mechanical issues, such as HVAC or electrical systems. New homeowners can apply for grants up to $25,000 for any property improvement.
As of mid-November, nine projects had been approved for new homeowners, with funding left for one additional award. Approval has also been given to 39 projects with existing homeowners, and there’s money remaining for an additional four projects.
To create stability in neighborhoods, grant recipients must ensure the home is occupied for five years.
DREAM’s larger aim is to repopulate a city that has struggled with vacancies and generational disinvestment. Though Davenport’s population has grown 2.4% since 2010, its growth lags behind Bettendorf as well as Iowa City and Des Moines.
The nearly 200 DREAM applicants were dispersed evenly across the program’s DREAM area’s boundaries, which include the city’s 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th wards.
The four most common types of rehab requests were for windows; gutters, soffits and fascia; siding; and porches and decks.
The program initially received 555 inquiries. Applications were reviewed by the city’s economic development team, which sent out letters for approved and denied applications earlier this week. Construction will begin in the spring with six months to complete. Most of the awardees will be able to secure their own contractor, said Sarah Ott, management analyst on the city’s economic development team.
“Applications at this point are our early indicator of success,” Ott said. “Over a long period of time, if we continue to have multiple rounds of funding, being able to see the rejuvenation and reinvestment in neighborhoods as well as rising property values would be an indication that this reinvestment is helping the neighborhoods.”
Funding comes from two sources: the city’s capital improvement programs (CIP), and federal community development block grants (CDBG). CDBG funds went only to existing homeowners and had an income cap not required of CIP funds.
“It’s a great start. I’m very impressed,” Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, told city officials on Tuesday.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, was more ambivalent, expressing concerns to city leaders about the number of requests for vinyl windows and siding. “Vinyl windows are not all created equal,” she said. “There are a lot of cheap vinyl windows...The worst thing you can do in a historic home is change the windows out without some thought.”
There were also concerns raised about whether or not funds were supporting homeowners in need. For new homeowners receiving grants, the median income was $71,777, which is higher than Davenport’s median household income, which was $50,081 in 2017, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“This was the first year out of the gate, and we knew there were probably things we’d have to tweak” in the application and evaluation processes, Ott said. “Overall, we were very happy with the level of candidates we got in. The projects that were selected are good, quality projects.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.