'A great start': City leaders are encouraged by early signs of success for refurbishment program

DAVENPORT — The Davenport DREAM home-improvement project has received 189 applications and approved 48 projects in its first four months.

City officials say they’re encouraged by the early responses, which suggest the $900,000 initiative is spurring refurbishment that otherwise wouldn’t have occurred.

“The applications exceeded the money we had available,” said Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch. “We got a clear message that this is something that’s going to work.”

Launched in July, Davenport DREAM is a $900,000 effort to stimulate redevelopment in the city’s core neighborhoods. Existing homeowners can apply for as much as $15,000 for facade improvements or major mechanical issues, such as HVAC or electrical systems. New homeowners can apply for grants up to $25,000 for any property improvement.

As of mid-November, nine projects had been approved for new homeowners, with funding left for one additional award. Approval has also been given to 39 projects with existing homeowners, and there’s money remaining for an additional four projects.

To create stability in neighborhoods, grant recipients must ensure the home is occupied for five years.