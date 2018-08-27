Alleman High School: Students dismissed at 11:45 a.m. on Monday.
AlWood schools: Students dismissed early 2 hours Monday: No afternoon preschool
Galesburg District 205: Students dismissed one hour early on Monday.
Mercer County School District: Students dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
Moline schools without air conditioning: Students dismissed one hour early on Monday.
ROWVA School District: Students dismissed at 12:45 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday
Seton Catholic School: Students dismissed at 1 p.m.
Rockridge Schools: Students dismissed at 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Wapello Schools: Students dismissed at 1 p.m.