Alleman High School: Students dismissed at 11:45 a.m. on Monday. 

AlWood schools: Students dismissed early 2 hours Monday: No afternoon preschool

Galesburg District 205: Students dismissed one hour early on Monday.

Mercer County School District: Students dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Moline schools without air conditioning: Students dismissed one hour early on Monday.

ROWVA School District: Students dismissed at 12:45 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday

Seton Catholic School: Students dismissed at 1 p.m.

Rockridge Schools: Students dismissed at 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Wapello Schools: Students dismissed at 1 p.m.

