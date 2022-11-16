'A little bit of magic:' Quad City Arts' Kwik Star Festival of Trees to take visitors through peppermint forest

Quad City Arts will take guests through an enchanting peppermint forest at this year's Kwik Star Festival of Trees, filled with new tree designs, special events and more holiday fun.

While they've still got a bit more setting up to do, Quad City Arts Executive Director Kevin Maynard said everything is on track to have a wonderful Festival of Trees this year. The nonprofit has been preparing all year for the event, working to anticipate higher costs and supply chain issues to ensure they had everything they needed in time.

"Normally, we would wait a little bit to start ordering things but we started ordering things as early as January," Maynard said. "Our offices and our basement became a storage facility for all sorts of holiday decor."

Festival of Trees will open 9 a.m. Nov. 19 at the RiverCenter, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport, and run through Nov. 27 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day. Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 2-10. Maynard encouraged people to buy tickets online ahead of time.

Here are five things to know before traversing the holiday scenes:

New faces

The Festival of Trees helium balloon parade will traverse downtown Davenport beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. The procession will set off from 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue, heading on 3rd Street before turning left onto Scott Street then left onto 2nd Street. The parade will end at 2nd Street and Iowa Street.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the high 20s Saturday, so expect to see clouds of breath from the balloon handlers, dancers, marching bands and other parade groups — even Santa. Maynard said the parade will feature attractions from new sponsors, adding new balloons to the already-largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest.

"Seeing the parade in downtown Davenport with the blue sky is always a little bit of magic," Maynard said.

Take home trees and more

More than 150 unique displays of trees, mantles, doorways and more will fill the RiverCenter's festival floor during Festival of Trees, ready to be bid on and delivered home for the holiday season.

Guests can participate in auctions on the designs online or in-person, using a QR code to set up an account. The website for bidding will go live Nov. 20, according to the Festival of Trees website.

In addition to auction items, people can look through art galleries and gift shops for the perfect holiday presents.

Activities, events for kids and adults

There is much more to Festival of Trees than just the trees. Kids can enjoy activities and special events throughout the celebration, including a children's activity center, Festival Express interactive train display and meet-and-greet with Santa.

Teddy Bear Tea and the Sugarplum Ball, both special events for kids and families, have sold out.

For adults looking for a ball of their own, Festival of Trees is offering an 18+ silent disco event. Three DJ's will play tunes through the crowd's headphones 8-10 p.m. Nov. 26, after the festival closes to the public. Tickets cost $30.

Local art will be on display

Tree and mantle designs won't be the only things on display at Festival of Trees — pieces from students and regional artists will hang for guests to peruse and maybe even purchase.

Students from 13 area high schools contributed pieces to the High School Art Exhibit, located at the east end of the RiverCenter Great Hall. Art of varying mediums will be showcased, with awards doled out for different categories.

Artists will have pieces for sale in the "Be Original" Art Gallery, featuring pottery, jewelry, paintings and more.

Festival of Trees funds Quad City Arts

Funds from Festival of Trees go much further than just ensuring the continuation of holiday festivities. The event is Quad City Arts' largest fundraiser, Maynard said, so getting involved helps the organization curate art programming for the rest of the year.

Other Quad City Arts programs include a visiting artist series, public sculptures and other art, gallery exhibits and more.

"Every ticket purchased to the festival, every gift shop or treat shop purchase, every tree bid, all of that goes to support the arts in our communities," Maynard said.

For more information on Festival of Trees, visit the event website.