A look at the 2019 Quad-Citizens

The Quad-Citizen Award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.

One awardee a month is chosen from a pool of nominees. They receive $250 from IHMVCU. To nominate, go to www.qctimes.com/contests.

"The whole idea was to shed some light on everyday people doing extraordinary things," said Melissa Brown, marketing manager for IHMVCU. "They are the quiet heroes. We had no idea what strides they are making in the community."

"It is a pleasant surprise to see first-hand the impact individuals have on their neighborhood, their community, their circle, and how they do it without fanfare," said Quad-City Times Publisher Debbie Anselm.

The awardees for 2019 were:

Gwen Ballard Patton – May 2019

An artist who shares a studio with her daughter Rose at Bucktown Center for the Arts, Davenport, Gwen Ballard Patton plays the cello and the piano. She teaches piano to at-risk children and some adults at the Second Baptist Church Outreach Music & Arts Academy in Rock Island.

Michele Allison – June 2019