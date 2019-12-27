A look at the 2019 Quad-Citizens

The Quad-Citizen Award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.
One awardee a month is chosen from a pool of nominees. They receive $250 from IHMVCU.
"The whole idea was to shed some light on everyday people doing extraordinary things," said Melissa Brown, marketing manager for IHMVCU. "They are the quiet heroes. We had no idea what strides they are making in the community."
"It is a pleasant surprise to see first-hand the impact individuals have on their neighborhood, their community, their circle, and how they do it without fanfare," said Quad-City Times Publisher Debbie Anselm.
The awardees for 2019 were:
Gwen Ballard Patton – May 2019
An artist who shares a studio with her daughter Rose at Bucktown Center for the Arts, Davenport, Gwen Ballard Patton plays the cello and the piano. She teaches piano to at-risk children and some adults at the Second Baptist Church Outreach Music & Arts Academy in Rock Island.
Michele Allison – June 2019
Michele Allison is proprietor of the horses and program at Juan Diez Rancheros, Davenport, helping children who have experienced trauma and loss. Allison has 10 horses, all rescued from abuse or neglect, who do not respond to traditional forms of therapy. The services are free of charge and Juan Diez Rancheros operates on grants and donations.
Rich Hendricks – July 2019
Rich Hendricks is a minister and activist, a longtime voice for equity and coexistence. He co-founded One Human Family Quad-Cities with Rabbi Henry Jay Karp to welcome and protect the life, dignity and human rights of all people in all places of the QCA. He also founded QC Pride and serves on the board of Quad-City Interfaith.
Marlys “Marty” Brunsvold – August 2019
Marlys "Marty" Brunsvold is a longtime nurse and volunteer at Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport. She began the “sleep sacks” program at Grace, where she teaches classes in CPR and first aid. She also visits people who are home-bound, helps care for surviving spouses when no other family is available and takes church members to doctor appointments. She makes frequent hospital visits and helps coordinate adult-education forums, and makes casseroles for the St. Joseph Evening Meal at Rock Island Township Hall.
John Kessler – September 2019
Whether it's computers, construction, bookkeeping or his gift for organizing, John Kessler uses his broad skill set to help others in need around the globe as well as in his own corner of the world. He is a driving force with organizations such as Kids Against Hunger Your Quad-Cities to Habitat for Humanity, the Davenport Noon and Bettendorf Optimist clubs, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and many more.
Maddie Vinson – October 2019
Maddie Vinson, a student at Central DeWitt High School, has been a "best buddy" for Special Olympics since eighth grade, and she is passionate about inclusion. The “best buddy” program, officially Unified Champion Schools through Special Olympics, brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities through education, sports and youth leadership Vinson is part of the group’s leadership committee, which consists of both athletes and buddies.
Michael Stratford – November 2019
Michael Stratford owns The Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th St, Davenport, a neighborhood candy store that offers refuge, a sanctuary, a warm place where children can go before and after school, and be safe from the elements and the world at large.