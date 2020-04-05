A lot happened this week in state, region and Quad-Citiess regarding COVID-19

After a week that ended with President Trump signing a $2.2 trillion stimulus into law, a lot has happened locally and regionally. Here’s a recap:
Friday, March 27
109 people moved into hotels from Humility Homes and Services facilities with the aid of the Salvation Army and volunteers. The move was done because it was the best way to follow social distancing guidelines.
The Regional Development Authority distributed $215,680 to local non-profits to help with food, shelter and care.
Genesis East opened an Emergency Room tent to screen patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Hy-Vee, Safeway and Kraft-Heinz employees are getting bonuses for working during this time period, some in the form of pay, and some in the form of additional vacation time.
Some Illinois child care centers are reopening to care for essential workers kids.
St. Ambrose cancelled in-person spring commencement on May 9.
Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Paul Rumler urged businesses still operating to continue mitigation efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Saturday, March 28
There were three more cases in Scott County and one in Rock Island County. There are now 10 in Scott County, 10 in Muscatine County and five in Rock Island County.
Area churches continued adapting to the coronavirus by holding online services when possible.
Area manufacturers began facing delays in their supply chains.
Sunday, March 29
Two more people tested positive in Rock Island County for seven positive tests.
Iowa health officials announced that the virus is expected to peak in two to three weeks in the state. Meanwhile Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker that Illinois will soon double its daily number of COVID-19 tests.
The public was warned that scam artists continue to target older adults and prey on their fears in the bi-state region. Many ask for money, usually a sure sign that’s all they are after and don’t represent the organization they may claim to.
Monday, March 30
461 new positive cases were reported in Illinois and eight new deaths. One of the deaths was an inmate from Statesville Correctional Center and 12 other inmates are hospitalized.
I-74 Bridge workers are back on the job after a brief stoppage Monday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 and a second worker was being quarantined, pending a test result.
The Rock Island County Coroner said he is preparing for the possibility of 10 COVID-19 deaths a day. So far, there are none in Rock Island County.
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit in Johnson County District Court against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds over the banning of abortions, because the Governor ruled it a non-essential surgery during the COVID-19 crisis.
There were six new positive cases for COVID-19 in Scott County for a total of 16 and four new positive tests in Rock Island County for a total of 11. Muscatine County has 13 positive tests.
Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Davenport offered varying degrees of help to citizens such as not applying delinquent fees for late payments of utilities and other city services, or seeking collection on unpaid city bills. Also Moline and East Moline agreed to not shut off water due to unpaid bills during the crisis.
Food and liquor tax payments were being accepted late in Moline, and East Moline has postponed liquor license renewals and fees until businesses are on more solid footing.
Quad City non-profits were awarded more than $350,000 to help the area’s most vulnerable residents and the organizations with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants were announced Monday. Much of the money is earmarked for housing, food and health care to people in non-normal ways to help stop the spread of the virus.
Tuesday, March 31
Quad-City area hospitals, nursing homes and emergency first responders have enough personal protection equipment for now, representatives of those groups, said. Some working in the medical field later disputed that claim.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker extended his stay at home orders through April 30. A total of 99 people have died from the coronavirus in Illinois.
Moline employees are accusing the city of not doing enough to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus. 99 people have died in Illinois from COVID-19 and 5,996 have tested positive. Work in Moline was continuing as normal, a union official said.
Evictions in Illinois were put on hold for homes and rental units, per an order by the governor. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation urged all mortgage servicers to defer 90 days for those suffering hardship from the pandemic.
Illinois also activated an emergency call for volunteers in the medical profession.
Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, purchased 50 Firehouse box lunches to feed first responders at a discounted price from the restaurant and took them to all seven Davenport fire stations.
A Muscatine woman became the first person in this region to die from COVID-19.
Many people from both states played golf at Iowa Quad-City courses that are open. Illinois courses are not open during the pandemic, per order of the governor.
The Scott County Jail continued to reduce its inmate population, which was at 212. There are no juveniles. No inmate is suspected of having COVID-19, but two were recently put into isolation with coughs.
Wednesday, April 1
Despite spring-like weather, many area playgrounds were being shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19. All are shut down in Illinois, while some amenities like restrooms, lodges and shelters are closed in state parks and some playgrounds are shut down like Crow Creek Dog Park, Crow Creek Skate Park and tennis and pickleball courts at Kiwanis Park and the middle school in Bettendorf.
Republic Services, which does waste and recycling for some area municipalities including East Moline, Silvis and Carbon Cliff announced changes aimed at reducing the chances of its workers contacting COVID-19 including only cart contents being accepted and suspending yard and bulk waste pickups.
Thursday, April 2
Quad-City health workers were dismayed when learning that local authorities had reported that there was enough personal protection equipment for now for local hospitals, nursing homes and emergency first responders with some claiming it was a lie.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all schools in the state closed through April 30 and extended the closure of many businesses through that date as well as any meeting with 10 or more people.
Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker announced an All-in Illinois program aimed at reinforcing the state’s core message to stay at home and stay safe and to unite the state in the fight against the coronavirus.
Rock Island County reported two new positive tests for a total of 21 with five hospitalized while Scott County added four positive tests for a total of 25. Iowa has 614 positive tests, including 19 and one death in Muscatine County.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 715 new cases including 16 additional deaths.
An Exelon worker at its Cordova plant tested positive for COVID-19. The company also announced it is now testing workers for symptoms and taking temperatures before entry every day.
Area newspapers and media announced a fundraising event for Monday. Unite Quad-Cities for COVID-19 Recovery will be a 24-hour giving event Monday to support the Quad-Cities.
The Filling Station announced it is closing due to the fact its owner tested positive for the coronavirus.
A worker at John Deere’s Waterloo foundry tested positive but precautionary measures had been taken several days before confirmation and contamination.
Marijuana sales stayed strong in Illinois with $35.9 million adult-use cannabis sales in March.
Friday, April 3
John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline temporarily halted production after an employee there has a confirmed case of COVID-19. Deere & Company said in a statement Friday morning that the company learned of the coronavirus diagnosis Thursday, the same day it suspended production.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 85 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 699 positive cases.
Four more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 25. Scott County added four and Muscatine County one.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,209 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-051
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-049
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-057
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-032
040320-qc-nws-food-068
040220-Standalone-gk-005
040220-Standalone-gk-002
040220-Standalone-gk-015
040320-qc-nws-food-093
040320-qc-nws-food-116
040320-qc-nws-food-063
040320-qc-nws-food-065
040320-qc-nws-food-071
040320-qc-nws-food-067
040320-qc-nws-food-064
040320-qc-nws-food-066
040320-qc-nws-food-072
040320-qc-nws-food-068
040320-qc-nws-food-069
040320-qc-nws-food-070
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-023
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-005
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-010
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-013
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.