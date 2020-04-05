A lot happened this week in state, region and Quad-Citiess regarding COVID-19

Quad-City area hospitals, nursing homes and emergency first responders have enough personal protection equipment for now, representatives of those groups, said. Some working in the medical field later disputed that claim.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker extended his stay at home orders through April 30. A total of 99 people have died from the coronavirus in Illinois.

Moline employees are accusing the city of not doing enough to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus. 99 people have died in Illinois from COVID-19 and 5,996 have tested positive. Work in Moline was continuing as normal, a union official said.

Evictions in Illinois were put on hold for homes and rental units, per an order by the governor. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation urged all mortgage servicers to defer 90 days for those suffering hardship from the pandemic.

Illinois also activated an emergency call for volunteers in the medical profession.

Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, purchased 50 Firehouse box lunches to feed first responders at a discounted price from the restaurant and took them to all seven Davenport fire stations.

A Muscatine woman became the first person in this region to die from COVID-19.