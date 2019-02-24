There are probably thousands of people who have lived or are living in the Quad-Cities who have never heard of R. Richard “Dick” Bittner, but unbeknownst to them, it is likely he has helped them.
From 1972, Bittner’s leadership of the Marie H. Bechtel Charitable Trust and the Harold R. Bechtel Charitable Trust sent tens of millions of dollars to local organizations and projects that benefited the community in many ways, from health to the arts, as well as numerous programs for kids through organizations such as the Scott County Y and Junior Achievement.
But as was his way, several of Bittner’s friends said Sunday, he shied away from recognition.
Bittner, 90, of Bettendorf died Saturday at Sharp Coronado Hospital, Coronado, California. Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, is in charge of arrangements.
“He was a longtime friend, almost a father, or at least a very big brother,” said Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who as CEO of the Scott County Y for 25 years, worked hand-in-hand with Bittner to grow the Y and make it accessible to all.
“He was highly-principled, a man of tremendous character,” Klipsch said. “It’s hard to put into words the impact he and the Bechtel trusts have had on the community.
“He was the Palmer College attorney for literally 50 years, and he was very supportive of the Y,” Klipsch said. “I worked with him closely, and the goal was to create a facility that everyone in the community would want to join, but even the poorest kid had access to, and that summarizes who he was."
But throughout Bittner’s years of service as an attorney and as a philanthropist, he shied away from public recognition.
A lot of people who provide the kind of resources and do the kind of work Bittner did have a tendency to be less than humble, Klipsch said. “He was just the opposite. He never asked for any special privileges. At the Y he showed his card to get in and paid his membership every year.
“He was personally supportive of the Y, but for him it was all about kids and families and the community,” Klipsch said. “But he never wanted the public adulation. He resisted getting any recognition at all.”
Bittner had a very serious outward nature, Klipsch said, but he had often seen Bittner with tears in his eyes when he saw children and families thriving.
“He was a good man, and a good friend, and I will miss him very much,” Klipsch said.
Ed Rogalski, the president of St. Ambrose University from 1987 until 2007, was not only a close friend of Bittner’s, but worked with him as Bittner served on the St. Ambrose Board of Directors.
Behind Bittner’s seemingly crusty exterior, Rogalski said, “He was a man with a heart of gold and was extremely sensitive.”
“He had a great affection for young kids so his support of the Y and youth programs was very generous,” Rogalski said.
Bittner also was instrumental in establishing the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust, which provides support for the arts and culture in the Quad-Cities.
“The Figge Museum, Putnam Museum & Science Center, RME, Quad-City Symphony, Quad-City Botanical Center, are all organizations that he recognized as needing on-going support, so he invited other community leaders to join him in that effort,” Rogalski said. “He felt it was worthwhile and important.”
Rogalski said Bittner also was a great listener and paid attention to every detail. “If you saw him in business he would take copious notes; he would listen and record everything that was said in those proceedings. And he had that wonderful memory.”
But the times when the community wanted to recognize his work, Bittner shied away from the spotlight.
“I’ve tried before to recognize his many benefits to the community and offered an Honorary Doctorate and he turned it down,” Rogalski said. “He was a very private benefactor in that he didn’t like to have attention directed at him.”
Only in his later years did he allow any recognition, and that was at Palmer College when the new athletic center was dedicated to him as the R. Richard Bittner Athletic & Recreation Center.
“He had a very soft spot in his heart for programs and services for the community, particularly for young people and that supported the public good,” Rogalski said.
In all that Bittner did, Rogalski said, “The public good was served so well.”
Dennis Marchiori, chancellor and CEO of Palmer College, said he tried four times to get permission to name the athletic and recreation center after Bittner.
"The fifth time I kind of half-heartedly asked to put his name on the building and he finally said yes," Marchiori said. "I was shocked. I'd been up that hill four times before.
"I will personally miss his insight and guidance; however, I will continue to be inspired by his poise, genius, advocacy, and personal strength," Marchiori said.
"His capacity to overcome, to create, and to transform was truly and uniquely inspirational," he said of Bittner.
"We are collectively blessed by his commitment to improve the people and institutions of our Quad Cities region," Marchiori said.