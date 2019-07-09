MOLINE – Two years after the Moline arena got its new name, the perfect marriage of metal rock and venue will happen Thursday, Nov. 14, when Slayer blasts into the TaxSlayer Center.
“The Final Campaign,” the last leg of its farewell world tour, will feature Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals. Tickets ($29.50 to $69) go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at the arena box office (1201 River Drive), 800-745-3000 and Ticketmaster.com. Limited VIP packages will be available; visit slayer.net for all ticketing and package details.
On Nov. 2, Slayer – Tom Araya/bass and vocals, Kerry King/guitars, Gary Holt/guitars, and Paul Bostaph/drums – will start the seventh and final leg of its farewell world tour at the ExploreAsheville Arena in Asheville, N.C., running through its last bow at the Los Angeles Forum on Nov. 30.
At most shows, Slayer's pyro expert has set off 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of 99% isopropyl alcohol, prompting the Phoenix New Times reviewer to comment on the "eyebrow-singe-ing pyrotechnics that could be felt even 10 rows behind the pit." In Toronto, one diehard fan was ejected from the concert before Slayer took the stage, so jumped into Lake Ontario (that surrounds the Budweiser Arena) and swam back to the venue, according to a tour release.
The Tampa Bay Times' Jay Cridlin wrote, "Beginning with the throttling opener 'Repentless,' Slayer tore through their set like a flaming cigarette boat across the river Styx, charring up a vicious circle pit by the stage.”
"The sheer physicality of their show was something to behold and was yet another indication that while the band may be calling it a career, they are going out on top, playing at their absolute best," wrote Andy Lindquist for the SF Sonic, and Guy D'Astolfo with the Youngtown Vindicator ended his review with this: "After the final note, Tom Araya stood alone, scanning the crowd...forging a mental imprint of the moment. After a minute or two, he went to the microphone and said, 'I'm going to miss you guys.' Then he exited and the lights went up."
Slayer's final world tour began on May 10, 2018, and by the last show they've scheduled, the Los Angeles thrashers will have played over 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 American states.
“Thirty-four years into its career, Slayer remains the preeminent punk-thrash band that helped establish the genre and that up-and-coming metal heads continue to revere and emulate,” according to the band's bio at slayer.net.
“Slayer is a five-time nominated, two-time Grammy Award-winning metal juggernaut that writes songs which mirror the turmoil and aberrations of our society. 'Repentless,' the band’s first new album in six years, continues the Slaytanic offensive with a twelve-song, blood-shaking sonic attack.”