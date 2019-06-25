A transformer failure has knocked out power at the Quad-City Times presses.
Pressmen were attempting a workaround, but Wednesday morning editions of the Times and Muscatine Journal may be delayed.
Officials said the problem was caused by an underground powerline near the Times building at 500 E. 3rd St. It’s in an area that was underwater for much of the spring, but the cause of the transformer failure wasn’t immediately clear.
Thank you for your patience, and a reminder that subscribers can access a digital version of the newspapers at any time by visiting qctimes.com or muscatinejournal.com.