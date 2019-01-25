A new city hall, a YMCA, improved sidewalks, a senior center, an Urgent Care, lighted ball diamonds and bus transportation — these were just a few of the ideas Eldridge residents offered as part of the city's latest strategic planning process.
Nearly 45 residents braved the bitter cold and wind Thursday night to attend a strategy session facilitated by Bi-State Regional Commission. Participants offered a wide range of ideas for improving their community including ideas already in the works such as a YMCA and soccer fields, as well as new ideas such as a backup electrical feed and a solar cell farm.
Bi-State's Executive Director Denise Bulat, who led the session at the Eldridge Community Center, quizzed each participant to list their community's assets and opportunities. At the end of the session, participants voted on four opportunities they see as priorities.
While much of the list centered around tangible things such as a children's museum or aquatic center, there were requests to keep the schools strong, address school enrollment issues as well as create stricter landlord rules, offer senior citizen programs and plan better with developers.
Matt Gottschalk, a business owner, said it is time to build a new city hall/police department. "We need to move out of that 1970s ranch house... We have that small town thinking. We are so afraid to get the money out from under the mattress and spend it."
"The city has a central core (of property) we own in the city — could we put it to better use?" asked Steve Mohr, a former Eldridge council member. He added that the public works facility "is taking up valuable land in the middle of Eldridge..."
North Scott Schools board member Donn Wilmott was pleased to hear how many want to see the YCMA completed. The school district and city have been working on that with Scott County Family YMCA.
But he also mentioned a lack of affordable housing in Eldridge, which has seen a new housing boom in recent years. "I think we've priced ourselves out of the market for a lot of families," Wilmott added. "I don't want to see us become a completely empty nest community. We need young families moving in too."
After the meeting, Mayor Marty O'Boyle said many of the opportunities suggested are projects in the works. "It's a reaffirmation of some of the things in process... but there were some good ideas about other improvements."
According to Bulat, the strategic plan "is an opportunity to look at doable projects in the next five years."
She said the next step will be to convene focus groups around the various ideas raised. "Part of the strategic plan will identify likely partners (to accomplish the goals)," she added.
A completed five-year strategic plan will be presented in late spring to the city council.