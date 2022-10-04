 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' comes to Credit Island Park

  • 0
100422-qc-nws-movie
CONTRIBUTED

Freddy Krueger is headed to Credit Island Park next weekend to show people a scary good time. 

Davenport Parks and Recreation will hold its inaugural Scary Movie in the Park 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14 in Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park, 2200 W River Drive, Davenport. 

The public voted their way through a scary movie bracket on social media, and landed on "A Nightmare on Elm Street" as the winner. The nightmare villain himself will make an appearance for selfies, and people can play yard games and purchase food from QuickE's Food Truck. 

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own seating and snacks. 

“Staff have talked about hosting a scary movie at Credit Island Park for a while now,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation Event Supervisor, Amanda Randerson, in a news release, “so we are very excited to be hosting this event and to see how involved and excited our community was about the participating in the movie bracket.”

People are also reading…

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled by 3 p.m. Oct. 14. 

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Photos: FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) Frozen Fat Fondo Festival on Credit Island
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Charges tossed against 7 in Flint water crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News