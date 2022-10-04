'A Nightmare on Elm Street' comes to Credit Island Park

Freddy Krueger is headed to Credit Island Park next weekend to show people a scary good time.

Davenport Parks and Recreation will hold its inaugural Scary Movie in the Park 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14 in Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park, 2200 W River Drive, Davenport.

The public voted their way through a scary movie bracket on social media, and landed on "A Nightmare on Elm Street" as the winner. The nightmare villain himself will make an appearance for selfies, and people can play yard games and purchase food from QuickE's Food Truck.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own seating and snacks.

“Staff have talked about hosting a scary movie at Credit Island Park for a while now,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation Event Supervisor, Amanda Randerson, in a news release, “so we are very excited to be hosting this event and to see how involved and excited our community was about the participating in the movie bracket.”

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled by 3 p.m. Oct. 14.