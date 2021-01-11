A passion for baking led Davenport teen to compete on Food Network show

“They were really nice people,” Gordon said. “They were really helpful.”

Gordon said he also really enjoyed spending time with his fellow bakers who hailed from all over the country.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We all stayed at the same resort and got to hang out there, go get ice cream or dinner,” he said. “We were able to hang out and talk to each other.”

When the competition got under way, Gordon said his head was fully focused on the baking challenges ahead of him. Sometimes, he said, things got tricky.

“It was very, very stressful,” Gordon said, “But they made sure all of us were having a lot of fun … Once you get into it, it’s a lot more calm. You know what you are doing.”

Gordon said it was the show’s twists and time constraints that proved most challenging to him. When baking at home – his favorites include creme brulee and cookies with royal icing – he can take hours perfecting his creations.

While competing on the show, Gordon’s mom Claire Gordon got to cheer him on from backstage. He said no matter how nervous he was, he knew she was even more nervous for him.

Gordon said friends and family were excited to see his appearance on the show and they were surprised.