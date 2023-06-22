A little bit of humidity and few clouds gave hope that some rain would fall Wednesday, but that was not to be. The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of rain this weekend, provided there is enough moisture to fuel the rains.

“When in drought, forecast drought,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Gibbs said Wednesday. “Until I see something strong that gives me a good indication of a pattern change, drought will be the persistent forecast.”

What is approaching this weekend is a cool front that is expected to lower daytime high temperatures to near normal over the course of next week.

Gibbs said the Midwest in general and the Quad-Cities in particular had been under what was known as a Rex Blocking pattern for several weeks. That is when a strong high-pressure system sets up north of an upper-level low pressure system.

The ridge extends up into Canada, and the pattern has blocked off moisture from the Gulf and has blocked any low pressure systems coming in from the west. It is the reason the air flow over the Quad-Cities has been from east and northeast over the past few weeks.

How strong the rains may be early Sunday is yet to be seen, Gibbs said.

“We actually have a decent wave, which means we have a decent chance for possible precipitation,” he said. “The only question is the available moisture for it. Unless convection brings it in, we don’t have much moisture for it. Unless we have a good system to bring the moisture in there’s not much to work with locally.”

According to the Climate Prediction Center’s eight to 14 day forecast, this area will be under equal chances for precipitation.

“I’ll take equal chances as opposed to being dry,” Gibbs said. “But that does not mean we will get any rain. It just means there’s not a strong signal that it will be dry or wet. It’s in the middle.”

For Thursday through Saturday, expect more of the same weather pattern, he said.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 90 and a northeasterly wind at 5-10 mph. The low Thursday night into Friday is expected to be about 62 degrees with an east wind.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of about 91 degrees with a northeast wind blowing at 5 mph, and an overnight low into Saturday of 64 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and hot with a high of 95. But dew points should rise with any approaching system that could bring rain to the area. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier if feels.

There is a 70% chance of rain early Sunday morning. During the day Sunday, the chance of rain drops to 30% with a high of 90 under mostly sunny skies.

Monday is expected to be sunny and breezy with a high of 85.

Gibbs said it remained to be seen if the blocking pattern the area has been under actually changes as the Climate Prediction Center has forecast.

“The CPC forecasted the flash drought that we are experiencing," he said. "They nailed it with that, unfortunately.”