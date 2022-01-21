A pump track, a giant waterspout, and a rooftop restaurant: Moline advances plans for land under old I-74 bridge

As demolition of piers and ramps for the old I-74 bridge in downtown Moline gets closer, plans for using the long-dark land below them also are advancing.

At the fore of popular concepts is a skate park that could be built under a section of the new bridge, a roof-top restaurant at the city-owned Spiegel Building and the creation of a shopping and recreational area just west of the new bridge, dubbed Mill Town Basin.

The redevelopment of riverfront and near-riverfront land downtown frequently is labeled one of the biggest and most important projects ever for Moline and the region. The city has for years been preparing a plan for developing land that for decades has existed in the shadows of concrete and steel.

Renew Moline, the non-profit group that focuses on economic development in the city, has worked with land-use specialists from the Urban Land Institute to come up with ideas. They also have solicited both in-person and virtual input from the public.

The Moline City Council this week was asked to endorse some of the concepts that have been identified as priorities. Support for most of them was unanimous.