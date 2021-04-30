A Quad-Cities' COVID-19 trend continues: younger people contracting virus

The 30 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday sound like good news. The number sounds low.
The demographics behind the total, however, are part of a trend established in the early days of April — the men and women contacting the virus are young.
Of the 30 Rock Island County residents reported as COVID-19 positive Friday, 28 are below the age of 60.
Perhaps more troubling is the fact 14 of Friday's cases were found in men and women under the age of 30.
Scott County's seven-day rates show the same trend. Of the 199 cases detected in the county during the last seven days, 20% of the cases are found in 18-to-29 demographic, while 19% of the cases are found in the 30-to-39 age group.
Those groups lead all other age groups in Scott County.
“At this point in the pandemic, cases should be failing because of widespread access to vaccines,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “However, we still are seeing a growing number of people — especially younger people — getting sick. We have many appointments available Saturday and next week at our Camden Centre vaccination site. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are offering the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday, which is approved for ages 16 and older."
While new COVID-19 infections are found in younger age groups, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have stubbornly waxed and waned between 20 and 30. Those numbers were high again Friday, as the Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 county residents hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.
Genesis Health System reported 36 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.93%. Both those numbers were the high for the week.
Q-C death, other COVID-19 numbers
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one COVID-19-related death Friday in Scott County. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus is 239.
Iowa health officials also reported 53 new cases Friday in Scott County, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 20,958. With Friday's 30 new cases, Rock Island County has identified 14,356 cases since March 2020.
The COVID-19 death toll in Rock Island County remained 313.
Henry County remains in orange warning level
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported Friday Henry County remains in the state's County-Level COVID-19 Risk Metrics warning list at level orange. Orange status indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.
As of April 30, Henry County has a total of 4,859 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Henry County new case per 100,000 population is 159 - more than three times the state standard of 50 new cases per 100,000.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported qnother 627 total cases in Stark County since the start of the pandemic. The latest seven-day test positivity rate is 5.4% for Region 2, 4.8% for Henry County and 12.2% for Stark County.
Vaccine clinic in Galva
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announced online registration is open for the Friday, May 7 COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic.
The clinic is for anyone seeking a first or second dose of Moderna vaccine, and will be held at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva.
Anyone 18 years and older are eligible for vaccination.
To reserve a vaccination time slot go to www.henrystarkhealth.com and complete a COVID-19 vaccine clinic registration form. Health officials asks those signing up to check the appropriate box denoting first or second dose. Upon completion, those who register will see a confirmation page and no longer receive a confirming email. Please email any questions and cancellations to covid@ema-hc.com.
Phone-in registration for Spanish-speaking people or those without internet is available at Henry and Stark County Health Department at (309) 852-7242, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.