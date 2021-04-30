A Quad-Cities' COVID-19 trend continues: younger people contracting virus

The 30 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday sound like good news. The number sounds low.

The demographics behind the total, however, are part of a trend established in the early days of April — the men and women contacting the virus are young.

Of the 30 Rock Island County residents reported as COVID-19 positive Friday, 28 are below the age of 60.

Perhaps more troubling is the fact 14 of Friday's cases were found in men and women under the age of 30.

Scott County's seven-day rates show the same trend. Of the 199 cases detected in the county during the last seven days, 20% of the cases are found in 18-to-29 demographic, while 19% of the cases are found in the 30-to-39 age group.

Those groups lead all other age groups in Scott County.