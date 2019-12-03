'A quiet, kind soul': Running community mourns death of Running Wild owner Steven Kilbury

Former Bix 7 Race Director Ed Froehlich also remembers Kilburg as a good man. "He always supported running in the Quad-Cities. A fine man, he was a good man," he said. "It just caught me totally by surprise."

Kilburg was always very supportive of the Bix 7, Froehlich said. When Froehlich retired this summer, Kilburg sent him a note that he was blown away by. "He was an introvert, he was real quiet and he didn't show a lot of emotion a lot of the time, and I was really taken aback by this nice note that he sent me," Froehlich said. "I was so taken by it because it was so sincere, and I just didn't expect that from him. I knew he was a good man and he was a Christian, but it came out in this message he sent me and thanking me.

"It was probably the highlight of my retirement."

Froehlich says Kilburg didn't talk much, so when he did he meant it. He remembers Kilburg speaking at the Bix Expo and always doing a good job at it. "You would never know that he was an introvert, and I'm sure it was real hard for him to get up and speak to people, but he did an excellent job."

Co-founder of the TBK Quad-Cities Marathon Joe Moreno says the marathon could not have happened without the work of Kilburg. "Anything running-related, he was very involved."