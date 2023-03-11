The Last Picture House slated to open in Davenport this fall

The filmmakers are working to create opportunities for big, not-just-movie-going events in the Quad-Cities, beginning this year with The Last Picture House, their theater, event space and gallery.

Originally announced to open this spring, Scott Beck said, construction schedules have caused them to push back the grand opening to the fall. They have yet to break ground on the $3.7 million project, located at 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport, and developed by Beck and Woods' partnership, Cinema Paradiso LLC.

The two-story theater will have multiple screens, including one in its rooftop area, lounge, cocktail bar and gallery space. Beck said they will bring in professionals from the film industry for talks and other programming, host events like trivia and showcase artifacts from film history.

"That's really the backbone of what the project is, is to make sure that it facilitates a place for people that love movies or just want to have a great time on a weekend night," Beck said.