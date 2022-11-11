A rare sight: Unicorn-dressed Eugene Field teacher dances on top of school for Student Hunger Drive

This week, students at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island witnessed an unusual sight:

A dancing unicorn on their school's roof.

As an incentive to collect the school's goal of 6,000 cans for the River Bend Food Bank's annual Student Hunger Drive, sixth-grade teacher Tyler Allison agreed to suit up in an inflatable unicorn costume and dance on top of the building.

For the second year in a row, Eugene Field collected the most Student Hunger Drive donations in the Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41.

The school ended up filling 89 boxes - totaling over their goal of 6,000 canned goods - of food and $1,622 in monetary donations toward the 2022 Student Hunger Drive.

This year's 36th-annual Student Hunger Drive competition brought in 817,038 meals thanks to the efforts of 16 area high schools and their elementary and middle school counterparts. This figure sets the record for largest amount of food and funds collected for River Bend in the competition's history.