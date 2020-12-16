'A renewed canvass': Work wrapping on restoration of downtown Davenport rail crossings

The city of Davenport created a task force of four aldermen and four members of the Riverfront Improvement Commission. The group met for several months to ensure Canadian Pacific's plans for restoring the crossings met city expectations, including having Canadian Pacific agree to replace a several-block section of the riverfront bike and pedestrian path that was disrupted by the raising of rails.

"I think that those (negotiations) were helpful to help guide and, basically, make lemonade out of lemons," said Ahrens, who served on the task force.

Rather than raising just portions at the crossings themselves, the railroad elevated the path that runs parallel to the tracks from Ripley to Pershing to the same elevation and grade to prevent the creation of an "undulating" bike path, Ahrens said.

As a result of the work, "some very nice vistas were created, particularly between Ripley and Harrison" streets, he said.

"It makes for some nice lookout points over LeClaire Park into the Mississippi River," Ahrens said.