'A resilient city': Downtown Davenport Partnership unveils downtown master plan

Downtown Davenport could look much different in the next 10 years under a new master plan unveiled by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, including conversion of 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic, the addition of row houses and the redevelopment of the old YMCA and Kraft Foods sites.
Davenport aldermen meet Tuesday for a special work session to review and discuss the new downtown master plan.
"By 2030, Davenport has the potential to be a thriving residential center, a space for entrepreneurship and innovation, and a hub for entertainment, arts, and play," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "To achieve that goal, Davenport must invest heavily in its streets, public spaces and riverfront, connect small businesses and entrepreneurs to capital, and focus on creating a unique and inclusive downtown experience."
Key to that plan is flood protection.
"Flooding matters. We know that," Carter said. "If we’re not protected, the rest is irrelevant. So we have to address that.”
The city of Davenport undertook a flood response and recovery planning study with several other entities, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, to get a better understanding of the potential economic damages that each structure located within the floodplain may be exposed to during periods of flooding and the potential flood mitigation actions for these structures.
"To basically help us determine if there's areas where we should consider property acquisition versus property preservation," Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said earlier this month.
Gleason said she expects results from the study sometime yet this year, along with "final operational output or guidance" from a consulting firm hired to examine long-term options for flood protection across the entire nine miles of riverfront and their costs.
"To protect current and future downtown investment, the city should balance the implementation of its ongoing flood mitigation study with its broader goal of creating a playful and connected destination at the river’s edge," according to the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "A resilient riverfront can serve both needs," through "thoughtful design" such as berms, wetlands and nature trails that will "foster new economic activity and attract investment downtown."
And as part of that effort, the partnership said it will continue to advocate with the city for two-way streets.
"With physical infrastructure improvements and active programming, downtown can become a more pedestrian-oriented, welcoming environment," according to the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "Rethinking circulation with two-way streets can help achieve this vision, along with new links between downtown’s public spaces, its neighborhoods and Rock Island."
The partnership's plan calls for "catalysts projects" at key sites, including relocating the current bus station at the Ground Transportation Center on West 2nd Street and building a new one where the current YMCA resides today on Gaines Street.
Instead, the partnership would like to see the bus station property redeveloped as a mixed-use residential, commercial and institutional complex as part of a new proposed innovation district.
“Across the street, we see a huge opportunity for retail that is one of the things we could do quickly," Carter said. "All of that space on the Harrison (parking) ramp that is empty on 2nd Street was a huge mistake years ago. That should have been retail to being with. ... But, we can still put it in there. That space is empty and we can fill it back up and bring life back and foot traffic back to West 2nd Street.”
Other "catalyst projects" included redeveloping the old YMCA site into new housing or an institutional complex, paired with a new bus station, as well as creating a master plan to redevelop the old Kraft site with a focus on "light-manufacturing, maker spaces and innovation."
The partnership also proposed the addition of row houses on property owned by MidAmerican Energy at the corner of LeClaire and 4th streets.
“Those employees will be moving out of that location and moving into the new, renovated tower," Carter said. "It’s actually on the market now, and we’ve been talking with developers about a residential site. What we are suggesting for that is row housing, with garages and a place for people who maybe don’t want the apartment life anymore, but love downtown and want a place to be that is a little bit more suburban, but still in the middle of everything down here.”
Davenport’s downtown can continue its residential growth by bringing more units to the market that are affordable to a wider range of incomes, according to the partnership.
"Refocusing on creating more affordable, diverse housing products (i.e. townhomes, condos, apartments) for households at different points in their life-cycle will grow the downtown as a diverse and inclusive residential neighborhood," according to an executive summary.
Other aspects of the plan include:
- Marketing and retrofitting vacant or partially unused commercial office space, including the Bank Building, to better support the needs of smaller scale office and retail tenants looking to locate downtown
- Working with the owner of Mississippi Plaza to explore leasing and redevelopment strategies
- Establishing an equity and inclusion working group focused on creating a more welcoming and inclusive downtown
- Creating an innovation district in the southwestern part of downtown and establish spaces for small businesses and entrepreneurs
- Creating a cultural trail that connects downtown Davenport to the Arsenal and Rock Island that will serve a dual purpose of promoting health and wellness while celebrating Davenport’s history
- Redesigning and redeveloping Lafayette Park as an interactive play and recreation area.
