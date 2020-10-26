'A resilient city': Downtown Davenport Partnership unveils downtown master plan

The partnership's plan calls for "catalysts projects" at key sites, including relocating the current bus station at the Ground Transportation Center on West 2nd Street and building a new one where the current YMCA resides today on Gaines Street.

Instead, the partnership would like to see the bus station property redeveloped as a mixed-use residential, commercial and institutional complex as part of a new proposed innovation district.

“Across the street, we see a huge opportunity for retail that is one of the things we could do quickly," Carter said. "All of that space on the Harrison (parking) ramp that is empty on 2nd Street was a huge mistake years ago. That should have been retail to being with. ... But, we can still put it in there. That space is empty and we can fill it back up and bring life back and foot traffic back to West 2nd Street.”

Other "catalyst projects" included redeveloping the old YMCA site into new housing or an institutional complex, paired with a new bus station, as well as creating a master plan to redevelop the old Kraft site with a focus on "light-manufacturing, maker spaces and innovation."

The partnership also proposed the addition of row houses on property owned by MidAmerican Energy at the corner of LeClaire and 4th streets.