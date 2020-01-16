A "Ring of Fire" among highlights of rodeo coming to Moline Jan. 17-18

Though Kiesner is a pro, he continues to practice trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking daily.

“It's all pretty hard and just something you have to keep working at,” he said. “Staying motivated is a challenge, but I am doing what I love, so I find time for it.”

Whip cracking is dangerous because the sound of the whip cracking is actually the sign that the sound barrier is being broken by something moving more than 700 mph. Adding fire to the mix, which he started doing six years go, presents more thrilling elements of danger.

"Anything I do, it always seems like it takes a learning curve," Kiesner said. "I've been pretty lucky. My dad and my brother can do a lot of this as well."

He said he likes the World's Toughest Rodeo because it keeps crowds entertained with high-octane stunts and routines, including bareback riding, bull riding and saddle bronc riding.

Twelve contestants compete in eight-second spurts for the ultimate chance to come back for the winner-takes-all Showdown Round. Also, some of the nation's fastest cowgirls compete against the clock in women's barrel racing.