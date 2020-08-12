A Rock Island County man dies of COVID-19, bringing the Quad-Cities death toll to 54

Another Rock Island man has died of COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department announced Wednesday.

He was in his 80s and had been isolating at home. The total number of deaths in the county is now 40.

The health department also announced 21 confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,821. Illinois announced an additional 1,645 cases, for a total of 198,593, with 7,672 deaths.

In Scott County, there were 13 additional confirmed cases, for a total of 1,754, with 14 deaths. Iowa had an additional 488 confirmed cases, as of 3:30 p.m., for a total of 49,806, with 951 deaths.

Also on Wednesday, the Davenport Test Iowa site for COVID-19 testing reopened. Davenport, Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown test sites were damaged in Monday's derecho storm.

The sites will resume regular hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday.

Test Iowa will honor appointments for anyone who was scheduled to test earlier this week but unable to because of weather conditions, a news release said.

Those appointments do not need to be rescheduled. If you are scheduled for testing this week but can't keep the appointment because of storm-related conflicts, you can go to a test site at your convenience.

For more information, visit testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

