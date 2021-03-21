A second Daiquiri Factory will open in the former Shenanigan's Irish Pub in Davenport

The new Daiquiri Factory is in Davenport’s third ward.

Third Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said the arrival of an established business with a positive track record would “complement all the good stuff that’s already there and add to it.”

“The more opportunities you have along the street, the better it will be for all the people and businesses on 3rd Street, and Harrison Street,” Meginnis said referencing Mantra Indian Cuisine and Spirits, which is located at 220 N. Harrison St., a short walk south of the new Daiquiri Factory. Meginnis also said that Sippi’s American Grill and Craft Beer had established itself at West 2nd and Ripley streets.

“It’s the right time,” she added. “Hopefully the world is opening up again. I think it will be good for everybody.”

Peters said he looked on both sides of the Mississippi River in his search for the right place to expand. As an entrepreneur, he is constantly surveying the Quad-Cities for opportunity.

“Every entrepreneur is always looking,” he said.

The location at 3rd and Harrison streets made the most sense, he added.

“It lends its hand to what I want to do,” he said.