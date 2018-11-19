You are the owner of this article.
A shot in the arm: Genesis Foundation provides thousands of free flu vaccinations throughout Quad-Cities

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
The kids squirmed a little Monday, rolled up their sleeves – a few times with tears in their eyes -- and winced before they walked away with a better chance of staying well this flu season.

Volunteer Dianna Amhof, of Davenport, the former school nurse at Truman Elementary School, comforts Jailyn Leslie, a student at Truman, seconds before Jailyn receives a flu vaccination Monday. The Genesis Foundation provides thousands of free flu vaccinations to students in Scott, Rock Island, Jackson, Clinton and Whiteside counties.

The Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities vaccination program continued at Truman Elementary School, Davenport, where approximately 70 kids received free flu shots.

By the time the campaign is complete, more than 9,000 children will have been vaccinated, said Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist for Genesis.

Kaedyn Schick, a student at Truman, puts on a brave face during his flu vaccination on Monday during the Genesis Flu-Free Quad-Cities vaccination program.

“I got a flu shot!” shouted a little girl while she ran down the hall. Meanwhile, Alex Colton, 10, fifth grader at Truman, took it all in stride. “It’s important that we can stay healthy and that we don’t get the flu,” said the athlete who participates in swimming and baseball.

An assembly line of teachers and volunteers kept the atmosphere a happy one while, two by two, children received flu shots in a seconds-long process.

“The students have to be here in order to learn,” said Chrissy Willis, Truman principal, who said despite a few teary moments, the morning ran smoothly.

Shelbi Porte wants to know exactly what's going before she receives a flu vaccination on Monday at Truman Elementary School. The Genesis Foundation provides thousands of free flu vaccinations to students in Scott, Rock Island, Jackson, Clinton and Whiteside counties.

Although the atmosphere was jovial, Cooper stressed the importance of inoculations. “There were 80,000 flu-related deaths in the United States last year,” he said, adding that 172 of them were children. Flu is a particular threat to those with chronic health conditions or whose immune system is compromised, he added.

The Flu Free program has been in place for more than 10 years after it began as a pilot program in two schools, he said.

Andrew Brown is comforted by volunteer Dianna Amhof, left, formerly the school nurse at Truman Elementary School, while he receives a flu vaccination Monday at Truman from Laurie Sparks, a registered nurse at Genesis. The Genesis Foundation provides thousands of free flu vaccinations to students in Scott, Rock Island, Jackson, Clinton and Whiteside counties.

Livening up the proceedings was Rascal, mascot of the Quad-Cities River Bandits, a major sponsor of the initiative. University of Iowa Community Credit Union is another primary supporter.

Timber, the Truman mascot, "assisted" by teacher Kayla Otero-Dettman, gave out hugs to students, many of whom enjoyed snacks before heading back to class.

