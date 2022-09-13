A sneak peek inside the Viking Mississippi cruise ship docking in the Quad-Cities

The Viking Mississippi sits docked in Davenport, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Shown is one of the 193 staterooms aboard the Viking Mississippi on Tuesday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at the living room aboard the Viking Mississippi, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at the Paps Explorers' Bar aboard the Viking Mississippi, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at Mamsen's, a restaurant dedicated to Viking founder Torstein Hagen's mother, aboard the Viking Mississippi, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The restaurant Mamsen's was dedicated to Viking founder Torstein Hagen's mother.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Rock Island Arsenal is seen from the deck aboard the Viking Mississippi on Tuesday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Viking Mississippi set off on its maiden voyage last week, and stopped by Davenport for the second time Tuesday on its way back up the Mississippi River. Above isthe Paps Explorers' Bar aboard the ship on Tuesday in Davenport.
If it weren't for the Viking Mississippi, Linda Friberg might have never made her way to the Quad-Cities.
The Chattanooga, Tenn., resident has traveled on Viking ships through European rivers and across the ocean, and boarded the company's first Mississippi River cruise from Alton, Minn. So far, the experience has been on par with past trips, she said.
"It's just what we would expect to see," Friberg said. "Service has been great and it's a beautiful ship."
The Viking Mississippi set off on its maiden voyage last week, and stopped by Davenport for the second time Tuesday on its way back up the Mississippi River. Once again Quad-City natives stopped by to see the large vessel anchored at port while passengers were bused to excursions at the Figge Art Museum, Deere-Wiman House and Butterworth Center and more.
A quiet atmosphere had settled over the ship, with staff cleaning rooms and preparing food for lunch and dinner. With five decks and 193 staterooms that can fit 386 guests, the Viking Mississippi is larger than the cruise line's European river vessels. It will make the occasional stop in the Quad-Cities through October.
As the Mississippi River is known for inspiring musicians, music is incorporated into the design — from paneling that looks like guitar strings and frets to the built-in record player stocked with vinyl for passengers to peruse. Soft classical pieces played over speakers while people headed off the ship or relaxed with a book and coffee.
Marketed as "the thinking person's cruise line," the Viking Mississippi, like other Viking vessels, is filled with books, art and opportunities for passengers to learn about the regions they're visiting.
Maps of the Mississippi River are featured on backsplashes and murals, alongside art pieces that touch on different ports and the cruise line's own history. A selection from "Huckleberry Finn" scrawls up the wall of a staircase, and historic Norwegian costumes and sculptures line hallways. The ship's menu also takes ideas for food from the regions it visits.
On the top deck, passengers can watch the Mississippi River slip by as the ship chugs along, eating or lounging in the infinity pool.
One of Friberg's favorite parts of the cruise so far has been the onboard lectures, which touch on the history of the Mississippi River and the towns and regions the vessel visits. After returning from the Deere-Wiman House she and her husband planned to take a walk along the riverfront and admire the waterway that's allowed her to see so many new places.
