'A spectacular lighting display': Popular holiday train and market returning to Freight House

“I'd like to say how proud we are to be able to partner with Churches United, and the CP Holiday Train,” Beaman said.

Unlike previous visits of the holiday train, which helps collect food and raise funds for Churches United of the Quad City Area, this year's will take place at night.

“It will be a spectacular lighting display, along with live music,” said Melvin Grimes, executive director of Churches United. “We want to make sure you get here early so you can get into the holiday spirit.” The train will depart at 9:45 p.m.

The Holiday Train is made up of 14 brightly decorated rail cars, including a modified boxcar that gets turned into a traveling stage for performers. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED Christmas lights.

The Holiday Train, which travels across North America, has raised more than $15.8 million in Canadian dollars, and collected 4.5 million pounds of food since its inaugural journey in 1999, according to cpr.ca/holiday-train/canada.

“Finally, after the last two or three times, we get to see it all lit up,” Grimes said of the train, which last year was here during the day.