A tasty project: Third graders design donuts

VIOLA — A persuasive writing project had a tasty outcome for third graders at Winola Elementary last week.

And they had no idea they were designing a donut they would actually get to eat, thanks to Hurts Donut Co. — Quad Cities.

Teacher Stephanie Hampton said she saw the idea on social media, and ran it by the other third grade teacher, Lisabeth Engwall. Winola Reading Specialist, Cheryl Strandberg was also in on the fun.

“We researched it, Lis contacted Hurts — it was a total group effort,” Hampton said.

The assignment was for students to design their own unique donut and write a persuasive paper about why their donut would fly off the shelves. Strandberg listed some of the reasons students gave for their doughnut design, “Unique; going to be popular, and the place would make a lot of money... People (will be) lined up out the door to purchase their donut.”

Some even said a specific celebrity would eat their donut to bring attention to the brand, Strandberg said. Once the student’s designs were complete, the teachers emailed the images to Hurts Donut Co. owner Kyle Howard, “Who has been amazing,” Hampton said.

Howard agreed to bring the ideas to life at no cost.