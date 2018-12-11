At the Nov. 26 school board meeting, Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth announced the district had been working on the wrong timeline and must balance its budget by the end of the 2020 fiscal year, not 2023, as the school board initially thought.
At that time, Board President Ralph Johansen said the board had “just learned” of the new timeline requirement at the Nov. 14 State Board of Education meeting.
During Tuesday's meeting before the state School Budget Review Committee, though, Tom Cooley, chief of the Bureau of Finances, said the district had been given the two-year timeline requirement when they appeared before the SBRC in December 2016 and December 2017.
“From my perspective, where part of the confusion has come up is, one, it’s with the clarification of what that five-year project was, but along with that, there’s also another long-term plan that was being discussed at the district level (Vision 2020) as well,” Cooley said. “All of those things came together and muddied the water.”
Schneckloth said the district was “caught off-guard" but tried to move things forward as quickly as possible.
“In a short time span, we had to make a decision: Do we come back in March with some ideas, or do we do it right now? We took our five-year plan and we ‘accordioned up’ ... the things we could control,” he said. “The only thing we can control right now are staffing cuts, so that’s the direction we moved out.”
At its Nov. 29 school board meeting, the school board unanimously approved a drastic two-year budget, which calls for the reduction of 83 certified staff members, including teachers, nurses, media specialists, counselors and coaches at all levels. An early-retirement incentive was approved earlier that week; Toby Paone, UniServ director at Iowa State Education Association, said “anywhere between 40 and 50 teachers” would likely take the incentive.
In October 2015, Davenport appeared before the SBRC to ask to increase its budget spending authority through a modified supplemental amount. District officials argued the district received less per pupil under the state school funding formula. Its request for $2,796,693 was denied.
In December 2016, the district presented SBRC with its corrective action plan for overspending its authority; once again, the district asked to spend an additional $1,643,236 and SBRC refused.