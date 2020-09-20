'A total rock star': Moline-Coal Valley school nurse takes on COVID-19, contact tracing in the district

With the aim of shutting down the ability for individuals to pass on the virus early in the process, identified students shift to remote learning and are required to sit out of extra-curricular happenings.

Nelson said the work of tracing has to start at square one by reaching out to the staff member or a student’s parents or guardians.

“We just start from scratch. When did you get sick? Symptoms? When did you get test results? When was the last time in school?” Nelson said. “And then we just go backward. When were you with them? What was the situation? How long, and with masks? Close proximity?”

How much time does this whole process take? Nelson said the only answer is a long time. And she couldn’t put an estimate on the number of individuals that might need to be contacted following just one positive case. Part of the challenge for contact tracing in schools, she said, is working with children to help piece together all the needed information. She said parents have been wonderfully cooperative, pulling out calendars and cell phones to aid the process.

Like other districts in the county, Moline-Coal Valley works closely with the Rock Island County Health Department to do this work. All the same, Nelson said the district saw value in getting staff certified for contact tracing.