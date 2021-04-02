A University of Illinois campus on the Moline riverfront? Moline city officials have been pursuing that possibility for months

"Wow. I just had this article forwarded to me," Dailey wrote. "I wish WIU would have given us some insight in this. Knowing this scenario, we cannot commit to a 10-year commitment. That would not be very wise for us.

"We are still happy to build a gym for your staff and student body, but my offer has to be revised to protect our investment. If WIU wants to partner with us on this gym, I would suggest the $250,000 be paid up front."

Abraham, the provost, replied: "We did meet this morning about the proposed partnership and agreed to take the original proposal to our senior leadership with a positive recommendation. I know we would not be able to commit to an upfront $250,000 payment. If there's still room for discussion, please let me know. Otherwise, we'll need to seek other opportunities to fulfill our commitment to our QC students."

Despite the assurances that WIU was recommending the project move forward, Dailey said Thursday that his confidence in university leadership was low.

"They say they're going to commit, but they don't," he said. "I hope the University of Illinois does come there, because maybe then I would have a real partner."