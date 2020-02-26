A 'value placed on improving safety': The new I-74 bridge replaces 'giant jungle gym'

"The workers using it can move it along the length of the span to wherever they need to be. When it is not in use, it will be parked against a pier."

The underbelly location of the platforms also will add to motorists' safety, he said, because they will remove much of the need to close lanes on the bridge.

The current spans have such narrow lanes and no shoulders, so lane closures create long backups and higher risk of crashes.

Dan Bailey worked in maintenance for the Iowa DOT from 1980 until his retirement in 2015, and he described a career of sometimes-harrowing maneuvers to get to parts of the bridge that needed fixing or inspecting.

For much of his 35-year career, Bailey was one of those climbing the giant jungle gym. In 2017, he spoke in detail of the early days and the more recent days of keeping in good working order the spans that were built in 1935 (Illinois bound) and 1959 (Iowa).

"I carried most of my tools in a five-gallon bucket," Bailey said. "For a long time, we weren't tied off to anything. If I thought I needed to take a look at something, I'd just shimmy up a vertical beam.