A veteran laid to rest at last: 'You've got to be proud of this country when you hear this story'

The others were buried in multiple plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. They were classified as non-recoverable until 2015, when crew from the Oklahoma were exhumed from the Punchbowl.

Skeletal and dental analysis was performed, and DNA was compared to Harold's family members to get a match.

"Carney’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII," the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in October. "A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for."

A short, difficult life

Harold Carney spent part of his life in an orphanage.

His mother died after delivering his youngest sister in 1928. He was just 10 years old, and his father couldn't care for all the children alone, so Harold and three others were sent to an orphanage.

"At different times, different family members got the kids out of the orphanage," said his niece, Stephanie Nelson of Rock Island. "As adults, the kids were very close, especially the sisters. They all took a trip to Ireland together."