A veteran laid to rest at last: 'You've got to be proud of this country when you hear this story'

It looked like the whole town turned out.
High schoolers from the little village of Benton, Wis., lined the streets with hundreds of American flags — at least one for every man, woman and child who flanked the funeral route in the town of about 900.
Many of them saluted as police and fire department vehicles escorted the hearse to a Benton cemetery, about 20 miles east of Dubuque.
Even the sign at the edge of town bore a welcome.
In the days before Saturday's funeral, the coffin had contained leg bones, a few ribs, a dozen teeth and a skull — the remains of a man killed thousands of miles away and nearly 80 years earlier.
The body parts' DNA had revealed their owner: Harold F. Carney, a Navy machinist's mate 1st class, who perished aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor.
Before the services, the remains were cremated and placed in an urn.
Carney's 23-year-old body already had been through hell: first the bombing of his naval ship, then his burial with 10 other sailors in the same casket, marked as "unknowns," and, finally, the 2015 exhumation of those remains.
It seemed he never would be allowed to rest.
But "Uncle Harold," as he's known in the Quad-Cities, finally is where he belongs — under a bit of the land he vowed to protect, sharing his parents' gravesite and restoring his family's faith.
'This country is top of the world, in my opinion'
On Saturday, Nov. 6, more than a dozen members of Harold Carney's family joined the people of Benton. They made their way from several states to St. Patrick's Church Cemetery.
Among them were two of Carney's nieces, several great-nieces and a great-great niece and nephews from the Quad-Cities.
Stephanie Nelson of Rock Island never met her Uncle Harold. Her mother, Mary, was one of nine Carney children left to mourn their brother when he was killed aboard the Oklahoma. All the siblings now have passed.
"That was the sad part for me, having my mom miss this," Nelson said last week. "But I keep re-running and re-running the day in my mind. It was extremely amazing."
The military service was conducted by a chaplain from the Pentagon. Each of the kids was given a dog tag and the eldest family member was handed the flag from Harold's coffin, which had been carefully folded by six uniformed servicemen.
Members of the Patriot Guard were part of the processional and about 100 veterans saluted Harold's coffin, Nelson said. There was a poster-sized image of Harold, resting on an easel, as a bugler played "Taps."
Four family members were flown to Wisconsin, and the Navy picked up the tab for their hotel stays, too.
The whole affair was much more than Harold's family ever dreamed.
In fact, many of them had been skeptical of the news that his remains finally were coming home.
"From the moment Mom told me, I was, like, this can't be real," said Nelson's daughter and Harold's great-niece, Nancy DeJulius. "You think it's a scam.
"It was overwhelmingly awesome to us. We were treated like rock stars. At one point, I looked at my husband, and he was just sobbing.
"In small-town Wisconsin, we were reminded what America is."
How Harold got there
Rear Admiral Terry Eddinger, chaplain, gave a graveside accounting of Harold Carney's last minutes.
He told his family and the strangers that surrounded them about the sequence of torpedo strikes by the Japanese against Harold's battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the 429 crew members who perished in the attack.
For several years after the bombings that led the U.S. into World War II, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the Oklahoma crew, which then were interred at cemeteries in Hawaii.
In 1947, the remains were recovered, but only 35 men from the Oklahoma could be identified.
The others were buried in multiple plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. They were classified as non-recoverable until 2015, when crew from the Oklahoma were exhumed from the Punchbowl.
Skeletal and dental analysis was performed, and DNA was compared to Harold's family members to get a match.
"Carney’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII," the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in October. "A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for."
A short, difficult life
Harold Carney spent part of his life in an orphanage.
His mother died after delivering his youngest sister in 1928. He was just 10 years old, and his father couldn't care for all the children alone, so Harold and three others were sent to an orphanage.
"At different times, different family members got the kids out of the orphanage," said his niece, Stephanie Nelson of Rock Island. "As adults, the kids were very close, especially the sisters. They all took a trip to Ireland together."
Harold's sister, Mary, had followed their sister, Millie, to Rock Island in 1942 and went to work at the Rock Island Arsenal during the war. She married John Davis, and the couple for many years owned and operated Cardinal Cleaners. Stephanie Nelson is their daughter.
"We lived above the cleaners, and Grandpa John (Carney) lived with us, too," she said. "He never remarried."
Harold's brother, John "Jack" Carney, had also been stationed at Pearl Harbor, but he was on leave at the time of the attack in 1941. He died in an accident shortly after his discharge. Harold's remains joined those of his parents and his beloved brother and fellow veteran.
"All these years and all this work to return him to his family," Nelson said. "You've got to be proud of this country when you hear this story."
Five of Nelson's grandchildren — Uncle Harold's great-niece and nephews — were present for Saturday's military services, and their grandmother feels certain they'll never forget it.
Nelson's daughter, Nancy DeJulius of Davenport, said she told her son, Mike Jr., and daughter, Bryn, "Soak in today, because it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
The children now covet the dog tags and military "coins" handed to them by the admiral.
"Those are their prized possessions," DeJulius said. "It was like 80 years unfolded right in front of us."
A family reunion unfolded, too, they said. Cousins saw cousins who hadn't been together in more than two decades.
"I'm 36, and I hadn't seen some of my cousins since I was 10 years old," DeJulius said. "It truly was the greatest family reunion. We're making plans to get together again."
Days after the funeral, Nelson and DeJulius said they and others in the family still were "floating on air," largely because they were so moved by the Navy's commitment to Uncle Harold and partly because the community in and around Benton had been so kind.
"You think the world is falling apart and then you see it's still America," DeJulius said.
"I know the country is divided, but the country is strong," Nelson said. "I can assure you: Our family has been reminded what America is. It is tremendous."