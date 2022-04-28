 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A view for the ages: I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path opens to the public

  • Updated
  • 0

Dark clouds and impending rain kept all but a few weather-prepared parties off the Interstate 74 bike and pedestrian path Thursday morning. A couple joggers briskly made their way from one state to the other while a construction worker made some repairs to street lighting. 

Wind and passing cars made the trip a bit loud and the path a bit shaky, but the view was worth it — the Mississippi River winding into the distance, cut through by the faded, green old I-74 Bridge and the larger-than-life arches that soar over its replacement.

After five years of construction and decades of planning, the bike and pedestrian path will offer a new way for Quad-Citians to cross the river. 

Davia Gallup, Cathy Lack and Andrea Hurst stopped by the oculus on their walk, marveling at the river below through the pane of swirling glass. Rather than walk their usual route along one of the river trails, the three decided to take a detour. 

They'd been waiting eagerly for the path to open. Other than the struggle they had with finding parking close to the bridge, each said they thought the path was well-worth the wait. Now they're ready for the bridge to connect trails in Iowa and Illinois. 

Lack said she'll ride her bike over the river as well, cutting down on the time it takes to traverse the bridge. With a 14-foot width and a gap between the cars and bike path, there's plenty of room for cyclists and pedestrians. 

"I'm excited because I live in East Moline, but I know a lot of people over [in Iowa]," Lack said.

"This is a way to get both sides of the river in one shot," Gallup, who lives in Davenport, agreed. 

The murky waters matched the gray sky, rushing along through the view of the oculus — seeming to move faster through the glass than it looked from the shore. Benches spread out from it, offering a space to rest in the middle of the bridge. 

Despite the jokes the group made about hoping the glass will hold people up, there's no need to worry — it's more than thick enough to handle the untold number of people set to step on its surface. The oculus — and the bridge it connects to — will last the Quad-Cities quite a long time. 

Getting a look at the new I-74 Bridge

