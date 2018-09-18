The worn sign for Geyer’s Oven appeared almost out of nowhere on the side of the rolling country road called Rohret.
It wasn’t the only indicator that Google Maps had guided me — after an hour-and-15-minute drive — to the right place.
When I arrived at the Oxford, Iowa, farm about 30 minutes before sunset last Thursday, there were rows and rows of vehicles parked in a grassy area next to a cornfield. After finding a spot, I followed some people walking ahead of me, some carrying six packs of beer, past many more cars and toward a welcome booth, where I handed over $12 and told one of the women taking money that this was my first time.
“Oh,” she said. “Well, you’re in for something special.”
That’s when the scale of this thing came into full view.
There were hundreds of people — more than 450, I later learned — spread out around the farm, sitting in lawn chairs and on blankets under trees and exploring a bountiful flower garden.
There were also lots of people standing in line. I grabbed a paper plate and began waiting in one of two lines that led to one of three wood fired ovens, where specialty pizzas were rapidly coming out of the oven and being sliced and left — not for long — up for grabs.
When I made it to the front of the line, the person slicing the pizzas yelled out, “Caprese!” and “Fall Harvest!” I grabbed a slice of each.
All these people, including myself, had something in common: They had at one point heard, probably very enthusiastically from a friend, about this pizza farm in the middle of nowhere.
What’s crazy, at least to the pizza farm’s purveyors, Dave and Anna Geyer, is that the people who come from across the state and beyond say their summer isn’t complete without a trip to Geyer’s Oven.
How it started
When Dave and Anna Geyer hosted their first public pizza night 12 years ago, eight people, mostly their friends, showed up. By the end of the summer, that number had grown to 80.
Now, Anna Geyer doesn’t recognize many of the people who gather in her backyard on the second and fourth Thursday of each month in the summer (and, sometimes, as is the case this season, through October).
“I never dreamed it would get this big,” she said. “If that had occurred to me, I probably wouldn’t have been brave enough to start it.”
They started this because they wanted to give people an opportunity to experience farm life.
Anna and her husband have lived on the 120-acre farm about 20 minutes west of Iowa City, which Dave grew up on, for 21 years. Anna grew up on a farm seven miles to the west.
“We wanted to create a venue where people could come out to the farm and relax and enjoy community,” she said. “Farming is our life and we wanted to open it up to people who don’t have access to something like this otherwise.”
A neighbor suggested that venue could be pizza, so the couple built an outdoor masonry oven out of limestone salvaged from an old house.
When attendance hit 200 people, they added a second oven.
“My sense is that people want to get out of the house and go somewhere different,” she said. “The draw is getting out in a rural space.”
One-of-a-kind pizza
Also a draw? Their pizza, which just might be my new favorite of all the Iowa pies I’ve tried.
In addition to using made-day-of dough — up until recently, Geyer’s Oven previously had their own bread business for 10 years — this pizza stands out for a couple of reasons.
During my visit, pizza combinations — handwritten on chalkboards hanging on a ladder — included one with caramelized onions, elderberries and feta cheese and another with butternut squash, onions, mushrooms and kale on alfredo. There were also cheese, pepperoni, cheeseburger and Philly cheesesteak pizzas.
Anna says the creative combinations are inspired by whatever’s in season.
“We just use things we have in the garden,” she said. “Before a pizza night, we look through it and say, ‘What do we have available and what kind of pizza can we make with it?’”
The season started, for example, with pizzas topped with asparagus, of which Anna says, “People who are skeptical of asparagus on a pizza were converted.”
Just like the toppings, the buffet-like way of serving the pizzas also struck me as unique. Other pizza farms in Wisconsin and Minnesota, likely where the concept originated, charge per pizza. At Geyer’s, you pay $12 for all-you-care-to-eat.
“I did that on purpose,” she said. “I wanted people to feel like they are eating together, like it’s a communal meal.”
When I hopped back in line for more pizza, I chatted with people about what their favorite of the night had been and how good it felt to escape the outside world for a little while.
Anna told me she wasn’t sure if many people notice it, but these pizza nights were in part designed for strangers to have those kinds of conversations.
“One of the things I’m concerned about in our culture is you see all these divisions and, whether it’s wealth or politics or location, we have all these ways we classify ourselves,” Anna said. “When we share a meal with others, it’s a way to level things. It doesn’t matter what our differences are. Everyone is here together and everyone’s hungry.”
'It expands my world'
As of this past season, Anna, who is 42, has handed over the pizza-making responsibilities to a couple of managers and a hired crew of 22 people so she can focus on farming, her wedding flower business and hosting other events and workshops on the farm.
On pizza nights, while the crew makes roughly 450 pizzas over the course of three hours, Anna says her goal has shifted to interacting with people.
“I get to meet people from all over and talk to them about where they’re from and how they found us,” she said. “It expands my world.”
The people she talks to are primarily from Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Amana, Colona and elsewhere from in and out of the state.
“It has become a destination for people to bring visitors,” she said. “They say it’s a good introduction to Iowa.”
And, “pretty much all of them” say they heard about Geyer’s Oven via word of mouth.
Word has apparently spread to the Quad-Cities, too.
Shortly after I arrived at Geyer’s Oven, I had posted on Facebook about my Thursday evening activity. On my way back to Davenport, I got a notification that a friend, who lives in Moline, had commented, “Jealous!”
Another friend — the one who had told me about Geyer’s Oven — commented that she had been there, too. Somehow, we didn’t see each other.
Even so, we had, along with hundreds of others, enjoyed a memorable meal together.